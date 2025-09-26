СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van M5 100
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van M5 100

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 отзывов
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1199 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -69%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
176
Прибыльных трейдов:
65 (36.93%)
Убыточных трейдов:
111 (63.07%)
Лучший трейд:
613.25 USD
Худший трейд:
-243.04 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 408.00 USD (168 738 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 361.44 USD (176 968 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (109.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
613.25 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
44.28%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.73%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.64
Длинных трейдов:
82 (46.59%)
Коротких трейдов:
94 (53.41%)
Профит фактор:
0.78
Мат. ожидание:
-5.42 USD
Средняя прибыль:
52.43 USD
Средний убыток:
-39.29 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
12 (-547.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-547.78 USD (12)
Прирост в месяц:
-47.83%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
975.82 USD
Максимальная:
1 495.24 USD (241.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
94.32% (1 336.42 USD)
По эквити:
23.46% (29.03 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ -953
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ -8.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +613.25 USD
Худший трейд: -243 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +109.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -547.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



Нет отзывов
Копировать

