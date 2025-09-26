SeñalesSecciones
FastScalp VIP Van M5 100
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van M5 100

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 comentarios
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1199 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -83%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
178
Transacciones Rentables:
65 (36.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
113 (63.48%)
Mejor transacción:
613.25 USD
Peor transacción:
-243.04 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 408.00 USD (168 738 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 425.78 USD (183 392 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (109.71 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
613.25 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
44.28%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.45%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.66
Transacciones Largas:
83 (46.63%)
Transacciones Cortas:
95 (53.37%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.77
Beneficio Esperado:
-5.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.43 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-39.17 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-547.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-547.78 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
-74.31%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 017.78 USD
Máxima:
1 537.20 USD (248.17%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
96.24% (1 378.41 USD)
De fondos:
23.46% (29.03 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 178
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ -1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ -15K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +613.25 USD
Peor transacción: -243 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +109.71 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -547.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 7 (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M5 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.



No hay comentarios
2025.11.20 17:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 22:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 21:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 06:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 17:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 00:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
