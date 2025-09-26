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Sugianto

Dunia Maya MT4

Sugianto
Sugianto

Sugianto

4.1 (125)
My product recommendation :
1. Neo Gold, trades gold, no grid, no martingale, tight stoploss.
2. Super Gold Trend, which has a revenge system; every time a loss occurs, it opens an order with a larger lot size.
29 products 14 signals 8 topics 128 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 101%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
312 (69.79%)
Loss Trades:
135 (30.20%)
Best trade:
47.73 USD
Worst trade:
-46.79 USD
Gross Profit:
2 034.15 USD (180 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 019.69 USD (90 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (66.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.25 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.78%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 days
Recovery Factor:
20.51
Long Trades:
159 (35.57%)
Short Trades:
288 (64.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
6.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.32%
Annual Forecast:
109.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.46 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (46.79 USD)
By Equity:
29.54% (453.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 87
AUDUSD 76
NZDUSD 71
AUDCAD 52
GBPUSD 50
USDCAD 46
USDCHF 37
EURUSD 28
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 115
AUDUSD 209
NZDUSD 166
AUDCAD 111
GBPUSD 216
USDCAD 74
USDCHF 70
EURUSD 53
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 14K
AUDUSD 14K
NZDUSD 16K
AUDCAD 9.4K
GBPUSD 18K
USDCAD 14K
USDCHF 9.5K
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.73 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
MYFX-US07-Live
0.00 × 21
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 3
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 13
0.00 × 1
SVSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 28
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 8
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
XIGLimited-Live
0.00 × 38
ECM-Live
0.00 × 1
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 56
ExnessUK-Real10
0.00 × 1
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
0.00 × 81
EuropeFXAU-Live3
0.00 × 4
EuropeFX1-Live
0.00 × 98
1019 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 01:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dunia Maya MT4
30 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
52
100%
447
69%
100%
1.99
2.27
USD
30%
1:500
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