- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
312 (69.79%)
Loss Trades:
135 (30.20%)
Best trade:
47.73 USD
Worst trade:
-46.79 USD
Gross Profit:
2 034.15 USD (180 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 019.69 USD (90 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (66.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.25 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.78%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 days
Recovery Factor:
20.51
Long Trades:
159 (35.57%)
Short Trades:
288 (64.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
6.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.32%
Annual Forecast:
109.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.46 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (46.79 USD)
By Equity:
29.54% (453.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|87
|AUDUSD
|76
|NZDUSD
|71
|AUDCAD
|52
|GBPUSD
|50
|USDCAD
|46
|USDCHF
|37
|EURUSD
|28
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|115
|AUDUSD
|209
|NZDUSD
|166
|AUDCAD
|111
|GBPUSD
|216
|USDCAD
|74
|USDCHF
|70
|EURUSD
|53
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDUSD
|14K
|NZDUSD
|16K
|AUDCAD
|9.4K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|USDCAD
|14K
|USDCHF
|9.5K
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.73 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 3
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 13
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 28
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 8
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 56
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 81
|
EuropeFXAU-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 98
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
52
100%
447
69%
100%
1.99
2.27
USD
USD
30%
1:500