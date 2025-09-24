- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
69 (38.12%)
Loss Trades:
112 (61.88%)
Best trade:
160.62 USD
Worst trade:
-235.20 USD
Gross Profit:
3 878.62 USD (219 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 093.77 USD (203 710 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (149.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.78 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
24.89%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
92 (50.83%)
Short Trades:
89 (49.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.19 USD
Average Profit:
56.21 USD
Average Loss:
-36.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-85.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-628.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
979.22 USD
Maximal:
1 039.51 USD (288.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.17% (1 039.51 USD)
By Equity:
28.79% (125.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|180
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-223
|GBPJPY
|8
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|GBPJPY
|329
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.62 USD
Worst trade: -235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
57
0%
181
38%
14%
0.94
-1.19
USD
USD
95%
1:200