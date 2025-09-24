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Kevin Novaldi

Kevin Novaldi

Kevin Novaldi
Kevin Novaldi

Kevin Novaldi

0 reviews
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -61%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
69 (38.12%)
Loss Trades:
112 (61.88%)
Best trade:
160.62 USD
Worst trade:
-235.20 USD
Gross Profit:
3 878.62 USD (219 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 093.77 USD (203 710 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (149.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.78 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
24.89%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
92 (50.83%)
Short Trades:
89 (49.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.19 USD
Average Profit:
56.21 USD
Average Loss:
-36.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-85.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-628.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
979.22 USD
Maximal:
1 039.51 USD (288.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.17% (1 039.51 USD)
By Equity:
28.79% (125.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 180
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -223
GBPJPY 8
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
GBPJPY 329
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.62 USD
Worst trade: -235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
NAS-Real
0.00 × 3
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
267 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.13 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 02:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 01:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.28 12:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 14:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.22 17:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.22 16:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.20 03:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 03:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.20 02:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.04 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 07:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kevin Novaldi
2000 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
57
0%
181
38%
14%
0.94
-1.19
USD
95%
1:200
Copy

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