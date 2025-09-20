- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
257 (73.42%)
Loss Trades:
93 (26.57%)
Best trade:
5 804.21 USD
Worst trade:
-2 871.13 USD
Gross Profit:
165 220.50 USD (45 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 466.67 USD (34 332 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7 520.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 568.27 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
18.80%
Max deposit load:
61.41%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
283 (80.86%)
Short Trades:
67 (19.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
96.44 USD
Average Profit:
642.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1 413.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8 655.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 655.34 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.18%
Annual Forecast:
50.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 377.15 USD
Maximal:
13 669.43 USD (9.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.93% (13 648.23 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (3 202.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|58
|EURAUD
|36
|USDCAD
|30
|EURJPY
|26
|SP500
|21
|AUDJPY
|20
|CHFJPY
|15
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|CADJPY
|12
|XAUUSD
|12
|NZDJPY
|7
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|GDAXI
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-8.1K
|EURUSD
|9.1K
|EURAUD
|11K
|USDCAD
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|13K
|SP500
|11K
|AUDJPY
|4.9K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-2.6K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|CADJPY
|2.6K
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|NZDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|4.5K
|GBPJPY
|-690
|USDCHF
|-943
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|GDAXI
|391
|GBPUSD
|-382
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-510
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|EURAUD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|185
|EURJPY
|6.5K
|SP500
|2.4K
|AUDJPY
|776
|CHFJPY
|1.8K
|NZDUSD
|-591
|USDJPY
|-201
|CADJPY
|396
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|NZDJPY
|-82
|GBPAUD
|757
|GBPJPY
|73
|USDCHF
|396
|AUDNZD
|-497
|GDAXI
|430
|GBPUSD
|-53
|GBPCAD
|-330
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 804.21 USD
Worst trade: -2 871 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 520.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 655.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 53
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 198
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.56 × 2522
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
Systematic & discretionary macro strategy. This strategy looks for macro narratives to pair with simple technical analysis. Maximum exposure at any one time is 1% of the balance. Most trades last between a couple of hours to 1 - 2 days.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
134K
USD
USD
78
0%
350
73%
19%
1.25
96.44
USD
USD
10%
1:200