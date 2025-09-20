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Raymond Paul Firetag

Willow Glen Capital Management LLC

Raymond Paul Firetag
Raymond Paul Firetag

Raymond Paul Firetag

0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
257 (73.42%)
Loss Trades:
93 (26.57%)
Best trade:
5 804.21 USD
Worst trade:
-2 871.13 USD
Gross Profit:
165 220.50 USD (45 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 466.67 USD (34 332 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7 520.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 568.27 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
18.80%
Max deposit load:
61.41%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
283 (80.86%)
Short Trades:
67 (19.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
96.44 USD
Average Profit:
642.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1 413.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8 655.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 655.34 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.18%
Annual Forecast:
50.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 377.15 USD
Maximal:
13 669.43 USD (9.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.93% (13 648.23 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (3 202.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 58
EURAUD 36
USDCAD 30
EURJPY 26
SP500 21
AUDJPY 20
CHFJPY 15
NZDUSD 14
USDJPY 13
CADJPY 12
XAUUSD 12
NZDJPY 7
GBPAUD 6
GBPJPY 5
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 1
GDAXI 1
GBPUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -8.1K
EURUSD 9.1K
EURAUD 11K
USDCAD -2.4K
EURJPY 13K
SP500 11K
AUDJPY 4.9K
CHFJPY 1.2K
NZDUSD -2.6K
USDJPY -1.4K
CADJPY 2.6K
XAUUSD -3.9K
NZDJPY -1.1K
GBPAUD 4.5K
GBPJPY -690
USDCHF -943
AUDNZD -1.4K
GDAXI 391
GBPUSD -382
GBPCAD -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -510
EURUSD 2.7K
EURAUD 2.2K
USDCAD 185
EURJPY 6.5K
SP500 2.4K
AUDJPY 776
CHFJPY 1.8K
NZDUSD -591
USDJPY -201
CADJPY 396
XAUUSD -5.5K
NZDJPY -82
GBPAUD 757
GBPJPY 73
USDCHF 396
AUDNZD -497
GDAXI 430
GBPUSD -53
GBPCAD -330
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 804.21 USD
Worst trade: -2 871 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 520.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 655.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.23 × 53
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 198
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Darwinex-Live
1.56 × 2522
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Systematic & discretionary macro strategy. This strategy looks for macro narratives to pair with simple technical analysis. Maximum exposure at any one time is 1% of the balance. Most trades last between a couple of hours to 1 - 2 days.



No reviews
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 05:00
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 06:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 08:38
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 242 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Willow Glen Capital Management LLC
35 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
134K
USD
78
0%
350
73%
19%
1.25
96.44
USD
10%
1:200
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