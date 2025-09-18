- Growth
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
93 (47.44%)
Loss Trades:
103 (52.55%)
Best trade:
495.77 USD
Worst trade:
-321.84 USD
Gross Profit:
20 516.93 USD (423 142 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 377.66 USD (270 647 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 667.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 493.71 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
78.05%
Max deposit load:
5.65%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
143 (72.96%)
Short Trades:
53 (27.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
26.22 USD
Average Profit:
220.61 USD
Average Loss:
-149.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2 352.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 352.90 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-7.37%
Annual Forecast:
-89.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.96 USD
Maximal:
5 463.45 USD (41.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.63% (5 463.45 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (212.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|152K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
Best trade: +495.77 USD
Worst trade: -322 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 667.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 352.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
