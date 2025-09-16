SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ATI Serok Gold 6 Titik 4
Lim Tonny

ATI Serok Gold 6 Titik 4

Lim Tonny
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
227 (95.78%)
Loss Trades:
10 (4.22%)
Best trade:
194.52 USD
Worst trade:
-570.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 218.08 USD (146 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 860.33 USD (98 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (823.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
823.69 USD (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
56.56%
Max deposit load:
11.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
237 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
9.77 USD
Average Loss:
-186.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 725.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 725.09 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
39.69%
Annual Forecast:
481.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
714.32 USD
Maximal:
1 725.09 USD (57.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.30% (1 725.09 USD)
By Equity:
61.87% (1 862.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 237
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 358
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 48K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +194.52 USD
Worst trade: -571 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 82
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +823.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 725.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.08% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 07:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 06:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 05:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 18:48
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 09:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.24 05:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 03:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 02:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 23:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
