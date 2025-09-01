SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Boring Pip 42 Hi Risk
Dewi Suryati Sukamto

Boring Pip 42 Hi Risk

Dewi Suryati Sukamto
Dewi Suryati Sukamto

Dewi Suryati Sukamto

0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 273%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
195 (79.59%)
Loss Trades:
50 (20.41%)
Best trade:
394.28 USD
Worst trade:
-44.79 USD
Gross Profit:
3 275.50 USD (47 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-544.98 USD (13 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (267.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.68 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
57.53%
Max deposit load:
36.85%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
35.73
Long Trades:
98 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
147 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.01
Expected Payoff:
11.14 USD
Average Profit:
16.80 USD
Average Loss:
-10.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.49%
Annual Forecast:
139.46%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.42 USD (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (76.42 USD)
By Equity:
61.52% (1 121.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 101
AUDCAD 65
NZDCAD 57
archived 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 658
AUDCAD 549
NZDCAD 413
archived 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 11K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 11K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +394.28 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
AxioryAsia-01Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 35
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
156 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.16 11:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.31 22:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.31 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 02:31
No swaps are charged
2026.05.15 02:31
No swaps are charged
2026.05.13 13:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.29 14:23
No swaps are charged
2026.04.29 14:23
No swaps are charged
2026.04.29 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.15 01:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.02 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 22:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.19 16:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.01 04:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.23 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Boring Pip 42 Hi Risk
30 USD per month
273%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
79
91%
245
79%
58%
6.01
11.14
USD
62%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.