- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
195 (79.59%)
Loss Trades:
50 (20.41%)
Best trade:
394.28 USD
Worst trade:
-44.79 USD
Gross Profit:
3 275.50 USD (47 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-544.98 USD (13 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (267.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.68 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
57.53%
Max deposit load:
36.85%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
35.73
Long Trades:
98 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
147 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.01
Expected Payoff:
11.14 USD
Average Profit:
16.80 USD
Average Loss:
-10.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.49%
Annual Forecast:
139.46%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.42 USD (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (76.42 USD)
By Equity:
61.52% (1 121.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|101
|AUDCAD
|65
|NZDCAD
|57
|archived
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|658
|AUDCAD
|549
|NZDCAD
|413
|archived
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|11K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|11K
|archived
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +394.28 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-01Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 35
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
273%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
79
91%
245
79%
58%
6.01
11.14
USD
USD
62%
1:500