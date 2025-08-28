SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MrNobody 4
Igor Safin

MrNobody 4

Igor Safin
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
11 (29.72%)
Loss Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Best trade:
14.42 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
28.16 EUR (3 257 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.33 EUR (2 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.43 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
10.40%
Max deposit load:
85.44%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Short Trades:
17 (45.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 EUR
Average Profit:
2.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.24 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-19.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.96 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
-10.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.54 EUR
Maximal:
22.24 EUR (12.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.12% (22.24 EUR)
By Equity:
2.14% (3.74 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 271
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.42 EUR
Worst trade: -3 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.96 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 08:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 07:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MrNobody 4
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
161
EUR
18
0%
37
29%
10%
0.87
-0.11
EUR
12%
1:40
Copy

