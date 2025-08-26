- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
439 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
197 (30.97%)
Best trade:
218.90 USD
Worst trade:
-185.80 USD
Gross Profit:
6 531.75 USD (180 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 787.41 USD (77 060 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (92.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.27 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
34.61%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
323 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
313 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
4.32 USD
Average Profit:
14.88 USD
Average Loss:
-19.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-211.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-784.33 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.32%
Annual Forecast:
100.99%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 052.42 USD (39.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.43% (1 052.42 USD)
By Equity:
56.37% (2 051.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|148
|AUDUSD
|119
|GBPUSD
|102
|EURUSD
|89
|USDCHF
|87
|NZDUSD
|63
|AUDCAD
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|419
|AUDUSD
|573
|GBPUSD
|475
|EURUSD
|352
|USDCHF
|556
|NZDUSD
|298
|AUDCAD
|72
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|24K
|EURUSD
|21K
|USDCHF
|22K
|NZDUSD
|15K
|AUDCAD
|7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +218.90 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 116
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 3
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
SVSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 26
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
XMGlobal-Real 13
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 51
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 50
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 70
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EuropeFXAU-Live3
|0.00 × 4
Мультивалютная торговля с использваонием советника.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
235%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
61
81%
636
69%
100%
1.72
4.32
USD
USD
56%
1:500