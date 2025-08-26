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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BVMinvestmulti
Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvestmulti

Viktor Bobyk
Viktor Bobyk

Viktor Bobyk

0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 235%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
439 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
197 (30.97%)
Best trade:
218.90 USD
Worst trade:
-185.80 USD
Gross Profit:
6 531.75 USD (180 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 787.41 USD (77 060 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (92.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.27 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
34.61%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
323 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
313 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
4.32 USD
Average Profit:
14.88 USD
Average Loss:
-19.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-211.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-784.33 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.32%
Annual Forecast:
100.99%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 052.42 USD (39.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.43% (1 052.42 USD)
By Equity:
56.37% (2 051.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 148
AUDUSD 119
GBPUSD 102
EURUSD 89
USDCHF 87
NZDUSD 63
AUDCAD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 419
AUDUSD 573
GBPUSD 475
EURUSD 352
USDCHF 556
NZDUSD 298
AUDCAD 72
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 1K
AUDUSD 16K
GBPUSD 24K
EURUSD 21K
USDCHF 22K
NZDUSD 15K
AUDCAD 7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +218.90 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 116
MYFX-US07-Live
0.00 × 21
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 3
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
SVSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 26
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 13
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 51
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 20
GKFX-Demo-2
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 50
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
0.00 × 70
ExnessUK-Real10
0.00 × 1
EuropeFXAU-Live3
0.00 × 4
1018 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Мультивалютная торговля с  использваонием советника.


No reviews
2026.07.13 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 21:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 04:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 21:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 11:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 08:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 18:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 07:35
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 06:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 06:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 05:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 13:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 15:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 11:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.08 06:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.30 09:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BVMinvestmulti
50 USD per month
235%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
61
81%
636
69%
100%
1.72
4.32
USD
56%
1:500
Copy

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