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Evgeniy Grebenuik

Armata

Evgeniy Grebenuik
Evgeniy Grebenuik

Evgeniy Grebenuik

Опыт торговли на финансовых рынках 23 года
52 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 110%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
532
Profit Trades:
356 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
176 (33.08%)
Best trade:
27.62 USD
Worst trade:
-23.69 USD
Gross Profit:
661.29 USD (52 496 pips)
Gross Loss:
-306.08 USD (17 316 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (112.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.35 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
96.31%
Max deposit load:
29.80%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.99
Long Trades:
267 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
265 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.35%
Annual Forecast:
101.30%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.77 USD
Maximal:
23.69 USD (4.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.78% (17.51 USD)
By Equity:
30.20% (205.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDJPY 49
NZDUSD 47
CHFJPY 37
GBPUSD 31
USDJPY 31
NZDCHF 30
AUDJPY 29
USDCHF 27
AUDUSD 26
EURUSD 24
GBPCHF 22
USDCAD 17
CADCHF 17
AUDNZD 17
NZDCAD 16
GBPJPY 15
CADJPY 15
AUDCHF 15
GBPNZD 12
EURJPY 11
AUDCAD 9
GBPCAD 8
EURCAD 7
EURCHF 6
EURNZD 6
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 3
EURGBP 1
XAUUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPY -27
NZDUSD 19
CHFJPY 17
GBPUSD 69
USDJPY 79
NZDCHF 26
AUDJPY 7
USDCHF 25
AUDUSD -8
EURUSD 31
GBPCHF 26
USDCAD 2
CADCHF -2
AUDNZD -8
NZDCAD 4
GBPJPY 9
CADJPY 9
AUDCHF 17
GBPNZD 14
EURJPY -3
AUDCAD 1
GBPCAD 10
EURCAD 5
EURCHF 6
EURNZD 17
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 2
EURGBP 2
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPY 295
NZDUSD 1.3K
CHFJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD 5.8K
USDJPY 5.7K
NZDCHF 1.3K
AUDJPY 1.8K
USDCHF 2.4K
AUDUSD -673
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 435
CADCHF -48
AUDNZD 593
NZDCAD 647
GBPJPY 1.5K
CADJPY 1.3K
AUDCHF 1.3K
GBPNZD 2.2K
EURJPY 513
AUDCAD 174
GBPCAD 783
EURCAD 796
EURCHF 504
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPAUD 442
EURAUD 388
EURGBP 148
XAUUSD 284
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.62 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 536
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.92 × 127
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
160 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Неттинг аккаунт
No reviews
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 23:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 08:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 13:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.20 14:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.14 07:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.10 14:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.26 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.25 15:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.18 08:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.17 15:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.09 01:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.17 15:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.14 16:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.06 05:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.03 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Armata
35 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
679
USD
50
83%
532
66%
96%
2.16
0.67
USD
30%
1:300
Copy

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