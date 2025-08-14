- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
532
Profit Trades:
356 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
176 (33.08%)
Best trade:
27.62 USD
Worst trade:
-23.69 USD
Gross Profit:
661.29 USD (52 496 pips)
Gross Loss:
-306.08 USD (17 316 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (112.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.35 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
96.31%
Max deposit load:
29.80%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.99
Long Trades:
267 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
265 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.35%
Annual Forecast:
101.30%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.77 USD
Maximal:
23.69 USD (4.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.78% (17.51 USD)
By Equity:
30.20% (205.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPY
|49
|NZDUSD
|47
|CHFJPY
|37
|GBPUSD
|31
|USDJPY
|31
|NZDCHF
|30
|AUDJPY
|29
|USDCHF
|27
|AUDUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPCHF
|22
|USDCAD
|17
|CADCHF
|17
|AUDNZD
|17
|NZDCAD
|16
|GBPJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|15
|AUDCHF
|15
|GBPNZD
|12
|EURJPY
|11
|AUDCAD
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|7
|EURCHF
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPY
|-27
|NZDUSD
|19
|CHFJPY
|17
|GBPUSD
|69
|USDJPY
|79
|NZDCHF
|26
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDCHF
|25
|AUDUSD
|-8
|EURUSD
|31
|GBPCHF
|26
|USDCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|-2
|AUDNZD
|-8
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDCHF
|17
|GBPNZD
|14
|EURJPY
|-3
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|6
|EURNZD
|17
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|XAUUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPY
|295
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|USDJPY
|5.7K
|NZDCHF
|1.3K
|AUDJPY
|1.8K
|USDCHF
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|-673
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|435
|CADCHF
|-48
|AUDNZD
|593
|NZDCAD
|647
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|CADJPY
|1.3K
|AUDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPNZD
|2.2K
|EURJPY
|513
|AUDCAD
|174
|GBPCAD
|783
|EURCAD
|796
|EURCHF
|504
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|442
|EURAUD
|388
|EURGBP
|148
|XAUUSD
|284
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.62 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 21
|0.38 × 21
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.59 × 536
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|0.92 × 127
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 21
|1.00 × 1
Неттинг аккаунт
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
USD
679
USD
USD
50
83%
532
66%
96%
2.16
0.67
USD
USD
30%
1:300