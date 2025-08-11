SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sally port
Xi Song

Sally port

Xi Song
Xi Song

Xi Song

4 (1)
4 signals 2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
214 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2022 3 848%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 113
Profit Trades:
1 544 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
569 (26.93%)
Best trade:
191 000.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50 957.66 USD
Gross Profit:
6 219 255.21 USD (275 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 371 100.15 USD (210 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (413 100.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
486 800.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
5.16%
Max deposit load:
20.18%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.85
Long Trades:
1 112 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
1 001 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
1 821.18 USD
Average Profit:
4 028.02 USD
Average Loss:
-4 167.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-22 034.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101 500.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.35%
Annual Forecast:
113.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 704.68 USD
Maximal:
176 100.00 USD (6.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.15% (50 426.49 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (33 839.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 1021
GBPUSDp 656
USDJPYp 427
USDCADp 3
USDNOKp 3
USDSGDp 1
EURUSDp 1
USOILp 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 3.6M
GBPUSDp 267K
USDJPYp -29K
USDCADp 3K
USDNOKp -5.6K
USDSGDp -1.6K
EURUSDp 0
USOILp -9
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 75K
GBPUSDp 8.9K
USDJPYp -11K
USDCADp 867
USDNOKp -6.3K
USDSGDp -171
EURUSDp -4
USOILp -914
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +191 000.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 958 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +413 100.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 034.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Breakthrough strategy!
No reviews
2026.02.12 14:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 21:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 13:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 07:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 09:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 1129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sally port
99 USD per month
3 848%
0
0
USD
3.9M
USD
214
99%
2 113
73%
5%
2.62
1 821.18
USD
37%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.