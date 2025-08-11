- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 113
Profit Trades:
1 544 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
569 (26.93%)
Best trade:
191 000.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50 957.66 USD
Gross Profit:
6 219 255.21 USD (275 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 371 100.15 USD (210 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (413 100.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
486 800.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
5.16%
Max deposit load:
20.18%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.85
Long Trades:
1 112 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
1 001 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
1 821.18 USD
Average Profit:
4 028.02 USD
Average Loss:
-4 167.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-22 034.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101 500.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.35%
Annual Forecast:
113.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 704.68 USD
Maximal:
176 100.00 USD (6.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.15% (50 426.49 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (33 839.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|1021
|GBPUSDp
|656
|USDJPYp
|427
|USDCADp
|3
|USDNOKp
|3
|USDSGDp
|1
|EURUSDp
|1
|USOILp
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|3.6M
|GBPUSDp
|267K
|USDJPYp
|-29K
|USDCADp
|3K
|USDNOKp
|-5.6K
|USDSGDp
|-1.6K
|EURUSDp
|0
|USOILp
|-9
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|75K
|GBPUSDp
|8.9K
|USDJPYp
|-11K
|USDCADp
|867
|USDNOKp
|-6.3K
|USDSGDp
|-171
|EURUSDp
|-4
|USOILp
|-914
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +191 000.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 958 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +413 100.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 034.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Breakthrough strategy!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
3 848%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9M
USD
USD
214
99%
2 113
73%
5%
2.62
1 821.18
USD
USD
37%
1:100