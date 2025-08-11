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Xi Song

Tiger

Xi Song
Xi Song

Xi Song

4 (1)
4 signals 2 topics
0 reviews
215 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2022 -8%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 324
Profit Trades:
5 090 (69.49%)
Loss Trades:
2 234 (30.50%)
Best trade:
11 678.77 USD
Worst trade:
-16 335.00 USD
Gross Profit:
398 524.29 USD (748 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-406 192.37 USD (657 687 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (6 262.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 236.46 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
81.68%
Max deposit load:
49.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
3 791 (51.76%)
Short Trades:
3 533 (48.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-1.05 USD
Average Profit:
78.30 USD
Average Loss:
-181.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-3 370.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 335.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.82%
Annual Forecast:
58.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71 909.53 USD
Maximal:
85 041.75 USD (75.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.17% (85 041.75 USD)
By Equity:
16.01% (9 632.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPYs 454
USDJPYs 404
EURJPYs 370
GBPUSDs 335
GBPCADs 333
GBPNZDs 325
XAUUSDs 319
CHFJPYs 302
EURUSDs 297
GBPAUDs 297
EURAUDs 273
EURNZDs 271
CADJPYs 268
AUDJPYs 256
AUDNZDs 254
EURCADs 248
NZDUSDs 223
NZDJPYs 223
AUDUSDs 222
USDCADs 221
AUDCADs 216
NZDCADs 207
USDCHFs 182
GBPCHFs 177
EURGBPs 139
AUDCHFs 138
CADCHFs 135
EURCHFs 117
NZDCHFs 113
USDNOKs 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPYs 4.5K
USDJPYs 3.3K
EURJPYs 3K
GBPUSDs 17K
GBPCADs 3.7K
GBPNZDs 3.2K
XAUUSDs -78K
CHFJPYs 2.8K
EURUSDs -7K
GBPAUDs 2.3K
EURAUDs 1.2K
EURNZDs 3.4K
CADJPYs 1.7K
AUDJPYs 2.2K
AUDNZDs 1.5K
EURCADs 2.1K
NZDUSDs 721
NZDJPYs 1.6K
AUDUSDs 830
USDCADs 4.2K
AUDCADs 8.4K
NZDCADs 4.6K
USDCHFs 3K
GBPCHFs 2.3K
EURGBPs 1.4K
AUDCHFs 227
CADCHFs 1.5K
EURCHFs 1.2K
NZDCHFs 2K
USDNOKs -6.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPYs -6.1K
USDJPYs -382
EURJPYs 4.3K
GBPUSDs 6.3K
GBPCADs -7.3K
GBPNZDs -3.5K
XAUUSDs -17K
CHFJPYs -891
EURUSDs 194
GBPAUDs 11K
EURAUDs -1K
EURNZDs 3K
CADJPYs 8.3K
AUDJPYs 7.8K
AUDNZDs 13K
EURCADs 5.8K
NZDUSDs 209
NZDJPYs 1.8K
AUDUSDs 8.7K
USDCADs 3.5K
AUDCADs 25K
NZDCADs 16K
USDCHFs 3.7K
GBPCHFs 5.9K
EURGBPs 5K
AUDCHFs 5.7K
CADCHFs 5.3K
EURCHFs 6K
NZDCHFs 1.5K
USDNOKs -16K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 678.77 USD
Worst trade: -16 335 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 262.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 370.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Multi-currency composite Martin trading strategy with high stability. Recommended fund: $10,000; recommended leverage: 300x. Took over this account on May 16, 2025, with a balance of $28,000 at the time of takeover.


No reviews
2026.03.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.19 06:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.26 06:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.16 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 10:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 05:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 05:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tiger
99 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
92K
USD
215
99%
7 324
69%
82%
0.98
-1.05
USD
75%
1:100
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