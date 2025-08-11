- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 324
Profit Trades:
5 090 (69.49%)
Loss Trades:
2 234 (30.50%)
Best trade:
11 678.77 USD
Worst trade:
-16 335.00 USD
Gross Profit:
398 524.29 USD (748 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-406 192.37 USD (657 687 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (6 262.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 236.46 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
81.68%
Max deposit load:
49.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
3 791 (51.76%)
Short Trades:
3 533 (48.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-1.05 USD
Average Profit:
78.30 USD
Average Loss:
-181.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-3 370.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 335.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.82%
Annual Forecast:
58.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71 909.53 USD
Maximal:
85 041.75 USD (75.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.17% (85 041.75 USD)
By Equity:
16.01% (9 632.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPYs
|454
|USDJPYs
|404
|EURJPYs
|370
|GBPUSDs
|335
|GBPCADs
|333
|GBPNZDs
|325
|XAUUSDs
|319
|CHFJPYs
|302
|EURUSDs
|297
|GBPAUDs
|297
|EURAUDs
|273
|EURNZDs
|271
|CADJPYs
|268
|AUDJPYs
|256
|AUDNZDs
|254
|EURCADs
|248
|NZDUSDs
|223
|NZDJPYs
|223
|AUDUSDs
|222
|USDCADs
|221
|AUDCADs
|216
|NZDCADs
|207
|USDCHFs
|182
|GBPCHFs
|177
|EURGBPs
|139
|AUDCHFs
|138
|CADCHFs
|135
|EURCHFs
|117
|NZDCHFs
|113
|USDNOKs
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPYs
|4.5K
|USDJPYs
|3.3K
|EURJPYs
|3K
|GBPUSDs
|17K
|GBPCADs
|3.7K
|GBPNZDs
|3.2K
|XAUUSDs
|-78K
|CHFJPYs
|2.8K
|EURUSDs
|-7K
|GBPAUDs
|2.3K
|EURAUDs
|1.2K
|EURNZDs
|3.4K
|CADJPYs
|1.7K
|AUDJPYs
|2.2K
|AUDNZDs
|1.5K
|EURCADs
|2.1K
|NZDUSDs
|721
|NZDJPYs
|1.6K
|AUDUSDs
|830
|USDCADs
|4.2K
|AUDCADs
|8.4K
|NZDCADs
|4.6K
|USDCHFs
|3K
|GBPCHFs
|2.3K
|EURGBPs
|1.4K
|AUDCHFs
|227
|CADCHFs
|1.5K
|EURCHFs
|1.2K
|NZDCHFs
|2K
|USDNOKs
|-6.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPYs
|-6.1K
|USDJPYs
|-382
|EURJPYs
|4.3K
|GBPUSDs
|6.3K
|GBPCADs
|-7.3K
|GBPNZDs
|-3.5K
|XAUUSDs
|-17K
|CHFJPYs
|-891
|EURUSDs
|194
|GBPAUDs
|11K
|EURAUDs
|-1K
|EURNZDs
|3K
|CADJPYs
|8.3K
|AUDJPYs
|7.8K
|AUDNZDs
|13K
|EURCADs
|5.8K
|NZDUSDs
|209
|NZDJPYs
|1.8K
|AUDUSDs
|8.7K
|USDCADs
|3.5K
|AUDCADs
|25K
|NZDCADs
|16K
|USDCHFs
|3.7K
|GBPCHFs
|5.9K
|EURGBPs
|5K
|AUDCHFs
|5.7K
|CADCHFs
|5.3K
|EURCHFs
|6K
|NZDCHFs
|1.5K
|USDNOKs
|-16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11 678.77 USD
Worst trade: -16 335 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 262.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 370.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Multi-currency composite Martin trading strategy with high stability. Recommended fund: $10,000; recommended leverage: 300x. Took over this account on May 16, 2025, with a balance of $28,000 at the time of takeover.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
92K
USD
USD
215
99%
7 324
69%
82%
0.98
-1.05
USD
USD
75%
1:100