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Pedro Miguel Garcia Piqueras

BNSRVD

Pedro Miguel Garcia Piqueras
Pedro Miguel Garcia Piqueras

Pedro Miguel Garcia Piqueras

0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 974
Profit Trades:
879 (44.52%)
Loss Trades:
1 095 (55.47%)
Best trade:
213.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-57.34 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 364.31 EUR (296 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 758.01 EUR (246 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (11.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
487.28 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
50.95%
Max deposit load:
107.37%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
791 (40.07%)
Short Trades:
1 183 (59.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.31 EUR
Average Profit:
3.83 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-84.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-227.31 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
9.73%
Annual Forecast:
118.02%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
609.00 EUR
Maximal:
845.08 EUR (68.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.51% (833.27 EUR)
By Equity:
25.28% (283.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 939
SP500 457
STOXX50E 249
NDX 166
GDAXI 63
WS30 24
NI225 20
EURJPY 15
XTIUSD 10
XAUUSD 6
TLT 5
AUDUSD 4
USDCAD 3
USDCHF 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
USDJPY 3
AUDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 27
SP500 -142
STOXX50E 131
NDX 497
GDAXI -29
WS30 -6
NI225 139
EURJPY -3
XTIUSD 170
XAUUSD -44
TLT -69
AUDUSD 0
USDCAD -2
USDCHF 0
CHFJPY 2
EURCHF 0
USDJPY 21
AUDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.3K
SP500 -13K
STOXX50E 8.6K
NDX 48K
GDAXI -2.2K
WS30 -553
NI225 2.3K
EURJPY -188
XTIUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD -4.4K
TLT -175
AUDUSD 10
USDCAD -53
USDCHF 37
CHFJPY 340
EURCHF 21
USDJPY 3.6K
AUDCAD -60
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +213.29 EUR
Worst trade: -57 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.02 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.94 × 416
Darwinex-Live
0.99 × 4420
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.61 × 31
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 11:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.18 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 20:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 338 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 21:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 13:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 337 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 22:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.25 13:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 18:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 330 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 317 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 317 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 13:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.06 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.01 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BNSRVD
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
54
1%
1 974
44%
51%
1.21
0.31
EUR
58%
1:200
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