Agustinus Ardy Gunawan

Architrade Xauusd

Agustinus Ardy Gunawan
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 331%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 890
Profit Trades:
4 407 (63.96%)
Loss Trades:
2 483 (36.04%)
Best trade:
721.60 USD
Worst trade:
-425.44 USD
Gross Profit:
36 597.50 USD (1 332 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 111.09 USD (1 291 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (77.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
722.94 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
78.55%
Max deposit load:
7.32%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
364
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
6 872 (99.74%)
Short Trades:
18 (0.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
8.30 USD
Average Loss:
-10.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 645.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 645.60 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
39.54%
Annual Forecast:
479.77%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
1 647.54 USD (19.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.51% (1 647.53 USD)
By Equity:
31.64% (3 488.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 6890
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 11K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 41K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +721.60 USD
Worst trade: -425 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 645.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Architrade FX
No reviews
2025.12.08 03:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:400
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 20:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 10:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Architrade Xauusd
999 USD per month
331%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
24
98%
6 890
63%
79%
1.45
1.67
USD
32%
1:100
Copy

