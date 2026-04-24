- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
669
Profit Trades:
524 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
145 (21.67%)
Best trade:
289.55 USD
Worst trade:
-526.57 USD
Gross Profit:
12 679.83 USD (462 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 222.31 USD (325 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (91.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
479.11 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
10.61%
Max deposit load:
21.11%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
321 (47.98%)
Short Trades:
348 (52.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
24.20 USD
Average Loss:
-77.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-233.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-573.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.19%
Annual Forecast:
269.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
1 309.32 USD (65.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.05% (1 308.96 USD)
By Equity:
33.09% (520.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|642
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|62
|EURUSD
|-218
|AUDNZD
|108
|USDCAD
|18
|USDJPY
|-75
|XAGUSD
|23
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|GBPUSD
|651
|EURUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDNZD
|700
|USDCAD
|214
|USDJPY
|-528
|XAGUSD
|36
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +289.55 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.48 × 503
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.70 × 220
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.90 × 220
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
365%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
62
99%
669
78%
11%
1.12
2.18
USD
USD
52%
1:300
I made a mistake, I have 1;500 so the signal is not consistent with the situation