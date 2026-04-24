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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Edge
Sergey Fateev

Gold Edge

Sergey Fateev
Sergey Fateev

Sergey Fateev

9 comments
1 review
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 365%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
669
Profit Trades:
524 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
145 (21.67%)
Best trade:
289.55 USD
Worst trade:
-526.57 USD
Gross Profit:
12 679.83 USD (462 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 222.31 USD (325 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (91.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
479.11 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
10.61%
Max deposit load:
21.11%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
321 (47.98%)
Short Trades:
348 (52.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
24.20 USD
Average Loss:
-77.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-233.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-573.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.19%
Annual Forecast:
269.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
1 309.32 USD (65.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.05% (1 308.96 USD)
By Equity:
33.09% (520.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 642
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 10
AUDNZD 2
USDCAD 1
USDJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 62
EURUSD -218
AUDNZD 108
USDCAD 18
USDJPY -75
XAGUSD 23
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 139K
GBPUSD 651
EURUSD -2.8K
AUDNZD 700
USDCAD 214
USDJPY -528
XAGUSD 36
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +289.55 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 503
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.90 × 220
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
79 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Average rating:
MarlonTraders
13
MarlonTraders 2026.04.24 07:51   

I made a mistake, I have 1;500 so the signal is not consistent with the situation

2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 02:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 04:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 08:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 03:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 01:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.20 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 350 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 02:19
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.08 09:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.04 13:24
No swaps are charged
2026.03.04 13:24
No swaps are charged
2026.03.04 09:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 15:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.19 08:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 09:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Edge
30 USD per month
365%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
62
99%
669
78%
11%
1.12
2.18
USD
52%
1:300
Copy

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