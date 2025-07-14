- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
137 (94.48%)
Loss Trades:
8 (5.52%)
Best trade:
41.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-61.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
778.67 EUR (91 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-147.92 EUR (16 442 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (99.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265.57 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
25.70%
Max deposit load:
11.99%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.29
Long Trades:
144 (99.31%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.69%)
Profit Factor:
5.26
Expected Payoff:
4.35 EUR
Average Profit:
5.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-61.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.28 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
10.66%
Annual Forecast:
129.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
61.28 EUR (5.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.98% (61.28 EUR)
By Equity:
36.42% (192.21 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|145
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|719
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|75K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.32 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.49 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.28 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal based on the PBH v1.50 expert advisor.
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or EUR) - High Risk
Minimum deposit: 1000 USD (or EUR) - Normale Risk
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This signal does not guarantee profits and is not an investment recommendation.
Trading in financial markets involves risk. The user assumes full responsibility for using this product.
t.me/algotradinglab_club
No reviews