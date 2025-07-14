SignalsSections
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs

PBH

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 126%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
137 (94.48%)
Loss Trades:
8 (5.52%)
Best trade:
41.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-61.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
778.67 EUR (91 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-147.92 EUR (16 442 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (99.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265.57 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
25.70%
Max deposit load:
11.99%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.29
Long Trades:
144 (99.31%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.69%)
Profit Factor:
5.26
Expected Payoff:
4.35 EUR
Average Profit:
5.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-61.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.28 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
10.66%
Annual Forecast:
129.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
61.28 EUR (5.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.98% (61.28 EUR)
By Equity:
36.42% (192.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 145
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 719
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 75K
Best trade: +41.32 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.49 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.28 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.88 × 51
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.68 × 424
VantageInternational-Live 22
4.00 × 651
OctaFX-Real7
4.70 × 1721
FusionMarkets-Live 2
7.51 × 815
Signal based on the PBH v1.50 expert advisor.

Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or EUR) - High Risk

Minimum deposit: 1000 USD (or EUR) - Normale Risk


⚠️ Disclaimer:
This signal does not guarantee profits and is not an investment recommendation.
Trading in financial markets involves risk. The user assumes full responsibility for using this product.

t.me/algotradinglab_club

No reviews
2025.11.03 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 13:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 10:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.13 11:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 07:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.07 07:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 13:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 00:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
