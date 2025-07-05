SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RTC FM US500
Sulthon Nurfalah

RTC FM US500

Sulthon Nurfalah
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -15%
Exness-Real33
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
46 (76.66%)
Loss Trades:
14 (23.33%)
Best trade:
11.78 USD
Worst trade:
-10.88 USD
Gross Profit:
110.75 USD (27 271 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123.40 USD (28 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (28.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.50 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
12.67%
Max deposit load:
35.77%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
31 (51.67%)
Short Trades:
29 (48.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.41 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.01 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-8.63%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.71 USD
Maximal:
37.38 USD (34.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.80% (37.38 USD)
By Equity:
11.11% (10.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 -13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 -868
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.78 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 11:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 15:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.30 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.08 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.06 00:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:600
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RTC FM US500
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
71
USD
10
100%
60
76%
13%
0.89
-0.21
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.