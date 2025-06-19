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Evgenij Litvintsev

SpeculanT

Evgenij Litvintsev
Evgenij Litvintsev

Evgenij Litvintsev

19 comments
0 reviews
131 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -61%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 198
Profit Trades:
1 087 (90.73%)
Loss Trades:
111 (9.27%)
Best trade:
674.66 USD
Worst trade:
-5 440.90 USD
Gross Profit:
23 559.03 USD (185 436 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 503.07 USD (129 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
204 (4 008.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 576.43 USD (169)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
93.58%
Max deposit load:
123.12%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
477 (39.82%)
Short Trades:
721 (60.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
21.67 USD
Average Loss:
-193.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-3 810.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 475.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-31.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 065.97 USD
Maximal:
5 475.08 USD (102.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.74% (2 167.51 USD)
By Equity:
61.99% (101.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 1012
AUDJPYrfd 81
USDCADrfd 42
USDJPYrfd 13
AUDUSDrfd 10
EURJPYrfd 10
EURUSDrfd 7
EURGBPrfd 6
EURCHFrfd 6
EURAUDrfd 5
AUDCADrfd 3
NZDUSDrfd 2
CHFJPYrfd 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 1.1K
AUDJPYrfd 319
USDCADrfd 370
USDJPYrfd -75
AUDUSDrfd 30
EURJPYrfd 31
EURUSDrfd 339
EURGBPrfd 15
EURCHFrfd -85
EURAUDrfd 13
AUDCADrfd 10
NZDUSDrfd 5
CHFJPYrfd -58
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 44K
AUDJPYrfd 8.9K
USDCADrfd 4.9K
USDJPYrfd -1K
AUDUSDrfd 1.7K
EURJPYrfd 1.7K
EURUSDrfd 1K
EURGBPrfd 462
EURCHFrfd -4.4K
EURAUDrfd 673
AUDCADrfd 358
NZDUSDrfd 329
CHFJPYrfd -3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +674.66 USD
Worst trade: -5 441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 169
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 008.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 810.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Scalping strategy for GBPUSD. 

My trading on telegram traderrusforex


No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 08:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 22:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 20:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 03:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 08:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 08:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SpeculanT
30 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
131
0%
1 198
90%
94%
1.09
1.72
USD
95%
1:40
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