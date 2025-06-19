SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TrendTp
Rui Zhao Zhu

TrendTp

Rui Zhao Zhu
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 248%
Exness-Real7
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
75 (56.39%)
Loss Trades:
58 (43.61%)
Best trade:
100.00 USD
Worst trade:
-30.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 523.68 USD (2 307 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 107.26 USD (578 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (457.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
596.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
29.84%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.42
Long Trades:
119 (89.47%)
Short Trades:
14 (10.53%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
18.17 USD
Average Profit:
46.98 USD
Average Loss:
-19.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-166.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
19.84%
Annual Forecast:
240.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
180.00 USD (5.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.88% (159.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.51% (89.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 2.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 1.7M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.00 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +457.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

入金是ex平台的返佣
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 13:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 23:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 04:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 02:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 07:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
