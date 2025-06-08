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Ka Wing Lee

No 10 Vantage Index 2430

Ka Wing Lee
Ka Wing Lee

Ka Wing Lee

My name is Stephen, a student of Forex Forest Algorithmic Trading Learning Centre from Hong Kong.
I am now learning forex knowledge and MT4 operation in the course.
Here is the website link of our learning center:
https://forexforest.net/en/home-english/
The course will last 1 year.
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
VantageMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 343
Profit Trades:
874 (65.07%)
Loss Trades:
469 (34.92%)
Best trade:
387.98 USD
Worst trade:
-191.16 USD
Gross Profit:
7 047.41 USD (2 544 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 473.99 USD (1 426 059 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (90.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.98 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
94.76%
Max deposit load:
8.02%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.34
Long Trades:
1 343 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
2.66 USD
Average Profit:
8.06 USD
Average Loss:
-7.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-382.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-382.53 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.47%
Annual Forecast:
66.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.31 USD
Maximal:
382.53 USD (4.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.98% (368.83 USD)
By Equity:
60.84% (3 929.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SPI200.r 343
SP500.r 305
FRA40.r 275
UK100.r 224
HK50.r 196
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SPI200.r 905
SP500.r 1K
FRA40.r 576
UK100.r 593
HK50.r 500
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SPI200.r 148K
SP500.r 289K
FRA40.r 305K
UK100.r 434K
HK50.r 13K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +387.98 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -382.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 16:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 15:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.27 09:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.27 01:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.27 00:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 22:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 21:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 20:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 16:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 12:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 11:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 09:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.24 21:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.24 09:16
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.24 08:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.24 01:10
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.23 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.23 16:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
No 10 Vantage Index 2430
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
61
100%
1 343
65%
95%
2.02
2.66
USD
61%
1:500
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