- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 920
Profit Trades:
4 803 (69.40%)
Loss Trades:
2 117 (30.59%)
Best trade:
511.27 USD
Worst trade:
-207.02 USD
Gross Profit:
56 817.84 USD (598 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 591.72 USD (795 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (336.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 385.33 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
12.14%
Max deposit load:
10.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.49
Long Trades:
3 480 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
3 440 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
11.83 USD
Average Loss:
-20.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-296.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.77%
Annual Forecast:
-21.01%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
555.49 USD
Maximal:
1 151.26 USD (7.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.77% (268.89 USD)
By Equity:
11.12% (2 653.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|1219
|AUDCAD
|740
|NZDCAD
|712
|GBPAUD
|623
|EURSGD
|553
|EURAUD
|390
|GBPUSD
|372
|EURCAD
|316
|XAUUSD
|299
|EURUSD
|281
|CHFJPY
|280
|EURGBP
|275
|USDCAD
|162
|USDCHF
|147
|AUDNZD
|144
|EURCHF
|142
|BTCUSD
|52
|USDJPY
|34
|EURJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|24
|NZDUSD
|20
|XAUJPY
|20
|XAUAUD
|19
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCHF
|16
|XAUEUR
|12
|EURNZD
|8
|EURBND_Z4
|7
|NZDCHF
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|913
|GBPAUD
|-217
|EURSGD
|1.7K
|EURAUD
|844
|GBPUSD
|896
|EURCAD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|EURGBP
|-104
|USDCAD
|-307
|USDCHF
|17
|AUDNZD
|222
|EURCHF
|127
|BTCUSD
|-396
|USDJPY
|-106
|EURJPY
|87
|GBPJPY
|-111
|NZDUSD
|84
|XAUJPY
|-107
|XAUAUD
|-76
|AUDUSD
|93
|GBPCHF
|-24
|XAUEUR
|-92
|EURNZD
|5
|EURBND_Z4
|-201
|NZDCHF
|42
|AUDJPY
|87
|AUDCHF
|5
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|55K
|NZDCAD
|49K
|GBPAUD
|13K
|EURSGD
|4.9K
|EURAUD
|8.6K
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|EURCAD
|5.5K
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|585
|CHFJPY
|9.8K
|EURGBP
|2K
|USDCAD
|-652
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|12K
|EURCHF
|4K
|BTCUSD
|-393K
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|NZDUSD
|710
|XAUJPY
|-4.9K
|XAUAUD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-5.8K
|XAUEUR
|144
|EURNZD
|416
|EURBND_Z4
|-90
|NZDCHF
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|AUDCHF
|207
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +511.27 USD
Worst trade: -207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +336.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -296.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 231
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.67 × 6
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 10763
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 1316
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5685
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.96 × 55
New Level For trade Forex 100% FREE don't miss your chance.
Minimal $5000 Deposit needed.
For more information: @bitprofitam
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
144%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
212
20%
6 920
69%
12%
1.30
1.91
USD
USD
25%
1:500
Great signal provider with solid risk management.
Unfortunately, my current broker doesn't support all the currency pairs used, so I have to unsubscribe for now.
I’ll definitely be back as soon as I switch to a broker that supports all the pairs.