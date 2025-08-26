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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nord Way AI
Armen Khachatryan

Nord Way AI

Armen Khachatryan
Armen Khachatryan

Armen Khachatryan

5 (1)
4 signals
1 review
Reliability
212 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2022 144%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 920
Profit Trades:
4 803 (69.40%)
Loss Trades:
2 117 (30.59%)
Best trade:
511.27 USD
Worst trade:
-207.02 USD
Gross Profit:
56 817.84 USD (598 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 591.72 USD (795 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (336.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 385.33 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
12.14%
Max deposit load:
10.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.49
Long Trades:
3 480 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
3 440 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
11.83 USD
Average Loss:
-20.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-296.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.77%
Annual Forecast:
-21.01%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
555.49 USD
Maximal:
1 151.26 USD (7.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.77% (268.89 USD)
By Equity:
11.12% (2 653.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 1219
AUDCAD 740
NZDCAD 712
GBPAUD 623
EURSGD 553
EURAUD 390
GBPUSD 372
EURCAD 316
XAUUSD 299
EURUSD 281
CHFJPY 280
EURGBP 275
USDCAD 162
USDCHF 147
AUDNZD 144
EURCHF 142
BTCUSD 52
USDJPY 34
EURJPY 27
GBPJPY 24
NZDUSD 20
XAUJPY 20
XAUAUD 19
AUDUSD 16
GBPCHF 16
XAUEUR 12
EURNZD 8
EURBND_Z4 7
NZDCHF 5
AUDJPY 4
AUDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 1K
AUDCAD 1.4K
NZDCAD 913
GBPAUD -217
EURSGD 1.7K
EURAUD 844
GBPUSD 896
EURCAD 1.3K
XAUUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 1.6K
CHFJPY 1K
EURGBP -104
USDCAD -307
USDCHF 17
AUDNZD 222
EURCHF 127
BTCUSD -396
USDJPY -106
EURJPY 87
GBPJPY -111
NZDUSD 84
XAUJPY -107
XAUAUD -76
AUDUSD 93
GBPCHF -24
XAUEUR -92
EURNZD 5
EURBND_Z4 -201
NZDCHF 42
AUDJPY 87
AUDCHF 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 20K
AUDCAD 55K
NZDCAD 49K
GBPAUD 13K
EURSGD 4.9K
EURAUD 8.6K
GBPUSD 3.9K
EURCAD 5.5K
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 585
CHFJPY 9.8K
EURGBP 2K
USDCAD -652
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDNZD 12K
EURCHF 4K
BTCUSD -393K
USDJPY -2.1K
EURJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY -4K
NZDUSD 710
XAUJPY -4.9K
XAUAUD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
GBPCHF -5.8K
XAUEUR 144
EURNZD 416
EURBND_Z4 -90
NZDCHF 1.9K
AUDJPY 2.3K
AUDCHF 207
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +511.27 USD
Worst trade: -207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +336.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -296.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 231
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.67 × 6
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 10763
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1316
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5685
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.96 × 55
182 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

New Level For trade Forex 100% FREE don't miss your chance.

Minimal $5000 Deposit needed. 


For more information: @bitprofitam
Average rating:
T3breker Bergh
660
T3breker Bergh 2025.08.26 12:13 
 

Great signal provider with solid risk management.

Unfortunately, my current broker doesn't support all the currency pairs used, so I have to unsubscribe for now.

I’ll definitely be back as soon as I switch to a broker that supports all the pairs.

2026.05.28 22:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.25 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.30 20:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.08 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 1.42% of days out of 1055 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nord Way AI
100 USD per month
144%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
212
20%
6 920
69%
12%
1.30
1.91
USD
25%
1:500
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