The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real26 0.00 × 14 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 6 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.00 × 7 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.33 × 6 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 231 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.46 × 13 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ICMarkets-MT5 0.58 × 36 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.67 × 6 StriforLLC-Live 0.72 × 18 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.75 × 10763 VTMarkets-Live 0.76 × 1316 XMTrading-MT5 3 0.79 × 5685 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.96 × 55 182 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor