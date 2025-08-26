- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
5 829
Bénéfice trades:
4 086 (70.09%)
Perte trades:
1 743 (29.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
397.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-207.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
39 704.96 USD (425 173 pips)
Perte brute:
-30 802.83 USD (250 553 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (336.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
693.96 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
25.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.86%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.26
Longs trades:
2 880 (49.41%)
Courts trades:
2 949 (50.59%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
1.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-296.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-614.67 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.63%
Prévision annuelle:
56.18%
Algo trading:
24%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
555.49 USD
Maximal:
961.07 USD (68.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.77% (268.89 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.52% (755.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|762
|AUDCAD
|725
|NZDCAD
|704
|GBPAUD
|597
|EURAUD
|364
|GBPUSD
|341
|EURSGD
|337
|CHFJPY
|276
|EURGBP
|263
|EURUSD
|252
|XAUUSD
|245
|EURCAD
|165
|USDCAD
|160
|USDCHF
|147
|EURCHF
|142
|AUDNZD
|136
|USDJPY
|34
|EURJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|24
|NZDUSD
|20
|XAUJPY
|20
|XAUAUD
|19
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPCHF
|16
|XAUEUR
|12
|EURNZD
|8
|EURBND_Z4
|7
|NZDCHF
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|888
|GBPAUD
|-251
|EURAUD
|252
|GBPUSD
|443
|EURSGD
|531
|CHFJPY
|820
|EURGBP
|-125
|EURUSD
|926
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|EURCAD
|252
|USDCAD
|-371
|USDCHF
|17
|EURCHF
|127
|AUDNZD
|203
|USDJPY
|-106
|EURJPY
|87
|GBPJPY
|-111
|NZDUSD
|84
|XAUJPY
|-107
|XAUAUD
|-76
|AUDUSD
|93
|GBPCHF
|-24
|XAUEUR
|-92
|EURNZD
|5
|EURBND_Z4
|-201
|NZDCHF
|42
|AUDJPY
|87
|AUDCHF
|5
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|54K
|NZDCAD
|48K
|GBPAUD
|12K
|EURAUD
|6.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|EURSGD
|174
|CHFJPY
|9.3K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|-534
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|EURCAD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|-696
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|4K
|AUDNZD
|12K
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|NZDUSD
|710
|XAUJPY
|-4.9K
|XAUAUD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-5.8K
|XAUEUR
|144
|EURNZD
|416
|EURBND_Z4
|-90
|NZDCHF
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|AUDCHF
|207
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +397.01 USD
Pire transaction: -207 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +336.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -296.64 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 231
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 10724
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5685
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.96 × 55
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.11 × 1028
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
99%
1
10K
USD
USD
19K
USD
USD
167
24%
5 829
70%
25%
1.28
1.53
USD
USD
25%
1:500
Great signal provider with solid risk management.
Unfortunately, my current broker doesn't support all the currency pairs used, so I have to unsubscribe for now.
I’ll definitely be back as soon as I switch to a broker that supports all the pairs.