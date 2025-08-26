SignauxSections
Armen Khachatryan

Nord Way AI

Armen Khachatryan
1 avis
Fiabilité
167 semaines
1 / 10K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 99%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 829
Bénéfice trades:
4 086 (70.09%)
Perte trades:
1 743 (29.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
397.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-207.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
39 704.96 USD (425 173 pips)
Perte brute:
-30 802.83 USD (250 553 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (336.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
693.96 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
25.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.86%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.26
Longs trades:
2 880 (49.41%)
Courts trades:
2 949 (50.59%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
1.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-296.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-614.67 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.63%
Prévision annuelle:
56.18%
Algo trading:
24%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
555.49 USD
Maximal:
961.07 USD (68.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.77% (268.89 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.52% (755.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCAD 762
AUDCAD 725
NZDCAD 704
GBPAUD 597
EURAUD 364
GBPUSD 341
EURSGD 337
CHFJPY 276
EURGBP 263
EURUSD 252
XAUUSD 245
EURCAD 165
USDCAD 160
USDCHF 147
EURCHF 142
AUDNZD 136
USDJPY 34
EURJPY 27
GBPJPY 24
NZDUSD 20
XAUJPY 20
XAUAUD 19
AUDUSD 16
GBPCHF 16
XAUEUR 12
EURNZD 8
EURBND_Z4 7
NZDCHF 5
AUDJPY 4
AUDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 888
GBPAUD -251
EURAUD 252
GBPUSD 443
EURSGD 531
CHFJPY 820
EURGBP -125
EURUSD 926
XAUUSD 2.3K
EURCAD 252
USDCAD -371
USDCHF 17
EURCHF 127
AUDNZD 203
USDJPY -106
EURJPY 87
GBPJPY -111
NZDUSD 84
XAUJPY -107
XAUAUD -76
AUDUSD 93
GBPCHF -24
XAUEUR -92
EURNZD 5
EURBND_Z4 -201
NZDCHF 42
AUDJPY 87
AUDCHF 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 18K
AUDCAD 54K
NZDCAD 48K
GBPAUD 12K
EURAUD 6.6K
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURSGD 174
CHFJPY 9.3K
EURGBP 1.9K
EURUSD -534
XAUUSD 9.1K
EURCAD 1.4K
USDCAD -696
USDCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 4K
AUDNZD 12K
USDJPY -2.1K
EURJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY -4K
NZDUSD 710
XAUJPY -4.9K
XAUAUD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.1K
GBPCHF -5.8K
XAUEUR 144
EURNZD 416
EURBND_Z4 -90
NZDCHF 1.9K
AUDJPY 2.3K
AUDCHF 207
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +397.01 USD
Pire transaction: -207 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +336.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -296.64 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 231
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 10724
Exness-MT5Real3
0.77 × 62
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5685
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.96 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Exness-MT5Real8
1.11 × 1028
142 plus...
Note moyenne:
T3breker Bergh
173
T3breker Bergh 2025.08.26 12:13 
 

Great signal provider with solid risk management.

Unfortunately, my current broker doesn't support all the currency pairs used, so I have to unsubscribe for now.

I’ll definitely be back as soon as I switch to a broker that supports all the pairs.

2025.06.08 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 1.42% of days out of 1055 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
