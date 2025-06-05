- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
143
Profit Trade:
132 (92.30%)
Loss Trade:
11 (7.69%)
Best Trade:
224.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-686.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
920.42 USD (42 186 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 445.01 USD (33 686 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
49 (171.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
224.98 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
15.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.78%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.60
Long Trade:
84 (58.74%)
Short Trade:
59 (41.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.64
Profitto previsto:
-3.67 USD
Profitto medio:
6.97 USD
Perdita media:
-131.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-686.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-686.14 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.23%
Previsione annuale:
245.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
621.84 USD
Massimale:
878.83 USD (69.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.16% (57.22 USD)
Per equità:
11.23% (680.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|143
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-525
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +224.98 USD
Worst Trade: -686 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +171.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -686.14 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
