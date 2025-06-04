The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-ECN-Live 0.00 × 5 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 2 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 8 ECNTrade-Live 0.00 × 9 AUSMarkets-Live 0.00 × 3 XMGlobal-Real 33 0.00 × 28 BlueberryMarkets2-Real2 0.00 × 17 IronFXBM-Real10 0.00 × 70 OctaFX-Real5 0.00 × 7 OctaFX-Real4 0.00 × 9 FXCM-EURReal01 0.00 × 28 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 20 BDSSwissMarkets-Real02 0.00 × 6 ICMarkets-Live24 0.00 × 309 LandFX-Live3 0.00 × 7 DIS-Real-01 0.00 × 28 RSGFinance-Live 0.00 × 13 LiteForex-ECN2.com 0.00 × 6 TradeMaxGlobal-Live3 0.00 × 2 Aglobe-Live-1 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 252 0.00 × 8 VantageFXInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 13 JustForex-Demo 0.00 × 111 TegasFX-Live-UK 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real8 0.00 × 70 678 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor