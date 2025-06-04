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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stoploss 20 USD
Antok Yulyanto

Stoploss 20 USD

Antok Yulyanto
Antok Yulyanto

Antok Yulyanto

0 reviews
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -69%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
395 (43.35%)
Loss Trades:
516 (56.64%)
Best trade:
602.98 USD
Worst trade:
-489.63 USD
Gross Profit:
24 175.57 USD (6 208 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 163.89 USD (6 644 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 740.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 740.08 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
55.38%
Max deposit load:
151.96%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
427 (46.87%)
Short Trades:
484 (53.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
61.20 USD
Average Loss:
-46.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
67 (-846.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-966.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.51%
Annual Forecast:
-66.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.21 USD
Maximal:
5 327.88 USD (73.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.49% (5 327.88 USD)
By Equity:
86.60% (2 196.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 736
USDJPY 107
EURJPY 68
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -779
USDJPY 406
EURJPY 385
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -437K
USDJPY -29K
EURJPY 30K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +602.98 USD
Worst trade: -490 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 740.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -846.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-ECN-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 2
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 8
ECNTrade-Live
0.00 × 9
AUSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 33
0.00 × 28
BlueberryMarkets2-Real2
0.00 × 17
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 70
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 9
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 28
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 20
BDSSwissMarkets-Real02
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 309
LandFX-Live3
0.00 × 7
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 28
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 13
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
0.00 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 13
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real8
0.00 × 70
678 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.02 01:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.06 17:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.30 07:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 08:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 05:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 04:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 09:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 06:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 11:53
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 06:12
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.32% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stoploss 20 USD
30 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
61
100%
911
43%
55%
1.00
0.01
USD
87%
1:500
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