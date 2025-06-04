- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
395 (43.35%)
Loss Trades:
516 (56.64%)
Best trade:
602.98 USD
Worst trade:
-489.63 USD
Gross Profit:
24 175.57 USD (6 208 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 163.89 USD (6 644 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 740.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 740.08 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
55.38%
Max deposit load:
151.96%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
427 (46.87%)
Short Trades:
484 (53.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
61.20 USD
Average Loss:
-46.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
67 (-846.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-966.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.51%
Annual Forecast:
-66.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.21 USD
Maximal:
5 327.88 USD (73.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.49% (5 327.88 USD)
By Equity:
86.60% (2 196.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|736
|USDJPY
|107
|EURJPY
|68
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-779
|USDJPY
|406
|EURJPY
|385
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-437K
|USDJPY
|-29K
|EURJPY
|30K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +602.98 USD
Worst trade: -490 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 740.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -846.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-ECN-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ECNTrade-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AUSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 33
|0.00 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets2-Real2
|0.00 × 17
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 70
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 9
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 28
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 20
|
BDSSwissMarkets-Real02
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 309
|
LandFX-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 28
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 13
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real8
|0.00 × 70
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
61
100%
911
43%
55%
1.00
0.01
USD
USD
87%
1:500