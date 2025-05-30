- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 056
Profit Trades:
844 (79.92%)
Loss Trades:
212 (20.08%)
Best trade:
186.43 USD
Worst trade:
-62.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 792.89 USD (212 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-992.46 USD (117 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (34.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.54 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.80
Long Trades:
599 (56.72%)
Short Trades:
457 (43.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
3.31 USD
Average Loss:
-4.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-254.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.83%
Annual Forecast:
22.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
264.87 USD (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.36% (254.82 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (940.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY-VIP
|394
|USDCNH-VIP
|247
|AUDCAD-VIP
|127
|AUDUSD-VIP
|98
|AUDCHF-VIP
|70
|NZDCAD-VIP
|59
|USDCHF-VIP
|40
|EURCHF-VIP
|21
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY-VIP
|290
|USDCNH-VIP
|24
|AUDCAD-VIP
|247
|AUDUSD-VIP
|460
|AUDCHF-VIP
|227
|NZDCAD-VIP
|152
|USDCHF-VIP
|283
|EURCHF-VIP
|117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY-VIP
|9K
|USDCNH-VIP
|3.5K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|15K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|26K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|14K
|NZDCAD-VIP
|10K
|USDCHF-VIP
|13K
|EURCHF-VIP
|6.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +186.43 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
