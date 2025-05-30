SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LEUNG KSKD_8YR VT352
Yui Ming Wan

LEUNG KSKD_8YR VT352

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 056
Profit Trades:
844 (79.92%)
Loss Trades:
212 (20.08%)
Best trade:
186.43 USD
Worst trade:
-62.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 792.89 USD (212 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-992.46 USD (117 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (34.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.54 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.80
Long Trades:
599 (56.72%)
Short Trades:
457 (43.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
3.31 USD
Average Loss:
-4.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-254.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.83%
Annual Forecast:
22.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
264.87 USD (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.36% (254.82 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (940.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY-VIP 394
USDCNH-VIP 247
AUDCAD-VIP 127
AUDUSD-VIP 98
AUDCHF-VIP 70
NZDCAD-VIP 59
USDCHF-VIP 40
EURCHF-VIP 21
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY-VIP 290
USDCNH-VIP 24
AUDCAD-VIP 247
AUDUSD-VIP 460
AUDCHF-VIP 227
NZDCAD-VIP 152
USDCHF-VIP 283
EURCHF-VIP 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY-VIP 9K
USDCNH-VIP 3.5K
AUDCAD-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 26K
AUDCHF-VIP 14K
NZDCAD-VIP 10K
USDCHF-VIP 13K
EURCHF-VIP 6.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +186.43 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.08 21:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.05 13:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.02 08:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.01 22:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.01 22:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.30 17:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 17:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 17:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.30 17:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.30 17:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LEUNG KSKD_8YR VT352
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
30
100%
1 056
79%
100%
2.81
1.70
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.