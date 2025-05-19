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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov

Cherokee

Andrey Kolmogorov
Andrey Kolmogorov

Andrey Kolmogorov

3.7 (64)
13 products 4 signals 43 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 99%
Weltrade-Live
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
523
Profit Trades:
417 (79.73%)
Loss Trades:
106 (20.27%)
Best trade:
17.75 USD
Worst trade:
-10.31 USD
Gross Profit:
491.40 USD (57 797 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.12 USD (17 274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (10.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
66.31%
Max deposit load:
10.72%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.44
Long Trades:
254 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
269 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-1.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.02 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.52%
Annual Forecast:
42.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.02 USD (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.03% (18.02 USD)
By Equity:
50.31% (300.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 121
GBPUSD 111
USDCAD 94
EURUSD 94
EURCHF 57
EURGBP 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 43
GBPUSD 70
USDCAD 58
EURUSD 52
EURCHF 41
EURGBP 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.9K
GBPUSD 8K
USDCAD 13K
EURUSD 6K
EURCHF 5.3K
EURGBP 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.75 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 5
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 11
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 9
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 12
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 17
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 51
LCG-Live1
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 28
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 48
WetradeInternational-Live
0.00 × 5
Forexware-Live 7
0.00 × 15
Varchev-Real
0.00 × 9
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
VanfInternational-Primary
0.00 × 1
GWFX-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 73
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 3
1017 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 21:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.14 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 13:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 12:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 11:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 01:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 21:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 22:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 21:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 14:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.12 23:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.09 16:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 09:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.26 13:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 04:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 04:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register