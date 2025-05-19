The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RistonCapital-Real 0.00 × 5 AtlanticPearl-Live 1 0.00 × 80 XMGlobal-Real 16 0.00 × 1 VitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 8 BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 8 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.00 × 11 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 9 AFXCapital-Real 0.00 × 12 STOUK-Real 0.00 × 1 XM.COM-AU-Real 17 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real10 0.00 × 17 TurnkeyFX-Demo 0.00 × 51 LCG-Live1 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 28 MaxiServices-Real 0.00 × 48 WetradeInternational-Live 0.00 × 5 Forexware-Live 7 0.00 × 15 Varchev-Real 0.00 × 9 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 3 VanfInternational-Primary 0.00 × 1 GWFX-Live 0.00 × 1 PrimusMarkets-Live-2 0.00 × 73 TriumphFX-live 0.00 × 1 AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary 0.00 × 3 1017 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor