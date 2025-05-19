Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
523
Profit Trades:
417 (79.73%)
Loss Trades:
106 (20.27%)
Best trade:
17.75 USD
Worst trade:
-10.31 USD
Gross Profit:
491.40 USD (57 797 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.12 USD (17 274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (10.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
66.31%
Max deposit load:
10.72%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.44
Long Trades:
254 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
269 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-1.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.02 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.52%
Annual Forecast:
42.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.02 USD (5.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.03% (18.02 USD)
By Equity:
50.31% (300.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|121
|GBPUSD
|111
|USDCAD
|94
|EURUSD
|94
|EURCHF
|57
|EURGBP
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|43
|GBPUSD
|70
|USDCAD
|58
|EURUSD
|52
|EURCHF
|41
|EURGBP
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|6.9K
|GBPUSD
|8K
|USDCAD
|13K
|EURUSD
|6K
|EURCHF
|5.3K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.75 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 11
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 17
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 51
|
LCG-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 48
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Forexware-Live 7
|0.00 × 15
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VanfInternational-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
GWFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 73
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 3
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