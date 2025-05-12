- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 150
Profit Trades:
2 512 (60.53%)
Loss Trades:
1 638 (39.47%)
Best trade:
9 330.14 USD
Worst trade:
-2 890.70 USD
Gross Profit:
278 764.60 USD (1 111 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228 014.27 USD (971 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (1 771.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 999.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
68.85%
Max deposit load:
79.55%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
2 672 (64.39%)
Short Trades:
1 478 (35.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
12.23 USD
Average Profit:
110.97 USD
Average Loss:
-139.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
58 (-309.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 703.15 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
21.70%
Annual Forecast:
263.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
821.30 USD
Maximal:
25 579.75 USD (19.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.03% (25 562.50 USD)
By Equity:
7.66% (8 831.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2605
|USDJPY
|520
|XAUUSD
|477
|GBPUSD
|148
|GBPCAD
|140
|GDAXI
|93
|WS30
|78
|NDX
|72
|SP500
|14
|AUDCAD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-446
|USDJPY
|12K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|GBPUSD
|-607
|GBPCAD
|-557
|GDAXI
|-4.1K
|WS30
|-10K
|NDX
|3.1K
|SP500
|281
|AUDCAD
|21
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|19K
|USDJPY
|20K
|XAUUSD
|93K
|GBPUSD
|-426
|GBPCAD
|-4.3K
|GDAXI
|-7.4K
|WS30
|-3.2K
|NDX
|20K
|SP500
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|232
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 330.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 891 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 771.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -309.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 166
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.01 × 4291
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
Fully automated Portfolio with multiple Strategies and Symbols.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
151K
USD
USD
69
98%
4 150
60%
69%
1.22
12.23
USD
USD
19%
1:200