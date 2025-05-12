SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mixed Portfolio
Frank Alexander Nitsch

Mixed Portfolio

Frank Alexander Nitsch
Frank Alexander Nitsch

Frank Alexander Nitsch

0 reviews
Reliability
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 150
Profit Trades:
2 512 (60.53%)
Loss Trades:
1 638 (39.47%)
Best trade:
9 330.14 USD
Worst trade:
-2 890.70 USD
Gross Profit:
278 764.60 USD (1 111 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228 014.27 USD (971 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (1 771.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 999.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
68.85%
Max deposit load:
79.55%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
2 672 (64.39%)
Short Trades:
1 478 (35.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
12.23 USD
Average Profit:
110.97 USD
Average Loss:
-139.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
58 (-309.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 703.15 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
21.70%
Annual Forecast:
263.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
821.30 USD
Maximal:
25 579.75 USD (19.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.03% (25 562.50 USD)
By Equity:
7.66% (8 831.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2605
USDJPY 520
XAUUSD 477
GBPUSD 148
GBPCAD 140
GDAXI 93
WS30 78
NDX 72
SP500 14
AUDCAD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -446
USDJPY 12K
XAUUSD 52K
GBPUSD -607
GBPCAD -557
GDAXI -4.1K
WS30 -10K
NDX 3.1K
SP500 281
AUDCAD 21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 19K
USDJPY 20K
XAUUSD 93K
GBPUSD -426
GBPCAD -4.3K
GDAXI -7.4K
WS30 -3.2K
NDX 20K
SP500 1.9K
AUDCAD 232
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 330.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 891 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 771.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -309.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 166
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.01 × 4291
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Fully automated Portfolio with multiple Strategies and Symbols.
No reviews
2026.03.31 22:34
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 22:34
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 22:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 10:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.24 17:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.08 23:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 12:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 17:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 20:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 08:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 09:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.20 22:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 20:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 05:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mixed Portfolio
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
151K
USD
69
98%
4 150
60%
69%
1.22
12.23
USD
19%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.