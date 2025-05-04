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Yudy Safikry

Trader Family

Yudy Safikry
Yudy Safikry

Yudy Safikry

0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 628%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 532
Profit Trades:
1 076 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
456 (29.77%)
Best trade:
410.88 USD
Worst trade:
-167.02 USD
Gross Profit:
9 259.10 USD (1 717 647 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 896.60 USD (369 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (306.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
417.18 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.33%
Max deposit load:
91.77%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.71
Long Trades:
747 (48.76%)
Short Trades:
785 (51.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-94.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-547.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
23.71%
Annual Forecast:
287.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.25 USD
Maximal:
565.73 USD (15.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (565.73 USD)
By Equity:
77.70% (2 890.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 231
EURJPY 205
GBPUSD 196
AUDJPY 193
EURUSD 177
NZDJPY 153
GBPNZD 41
GBPAUD 32
GBPCAD 28
EURNZD 25
EURAUD 25
USDCHF 25
CADJPY 25
CHFJPY 22
EURCAD 21
NZDCAD 21
AUDUSD 20
USDCAD 17
AUDCAD 16
AUDNZD 15
CADCHF 11
EURCHF 11
EURGBP 7
BTCUSD 6
AUDCHF 6
NZDCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 531
EURJPY 423
GBPUSD 602
AUDJPY 414
EURUSD 582
NZDJPY 420
GBPNZD 114
GBPAUD 92
GBPCAD 75
EURNZD 81
EURAUD 81
USDCHF 144
CADJPY 105
CHFJPY 77
EURCAD 67
NZDCAD 54
AUDUSD 79
USDCAD 10
AUDCAD 28
AUDNZD 37
CADCHF 38
EURCHF 21
EURGBP 42
BTCUSD 212
AUDCHF 19
NZDCHF 12
GBPCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 15K
EURJPY -3.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
AUDJPY -469
EURUSD 11K
NZDJPY 4.7K
GBPNZD -12K
GBPAUD -7.4K
GBPCAD 2.6K
EURNZD 3.9K
EURAUD 2K
USDCHF 4.6K
CADJPY 4.4K
CHFJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 3.7K
NZDCAD 280
AUDUSD 2.3K
USDCAD -6.2K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 1.8K
CADCHF 1.7K
EURCHF 1.3K
EURGBP 1.2K
BTCUSD 1.5M
AUDCHF 864
NZDCHF 195
GBPCHF 157
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +410.88 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +306.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 11
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 10
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 5
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.03 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 53
Axi-US06-Live
0.18 × 22
PUPrime-Live 2
0.20 × 40
217 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal Detail:

1. Only trade AUD/JPY pair. EUR/JPY pair. EUR/USD pair. GBP/JPY pair. GBP/USD pair. NZD/JPY pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.


No reviews
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 12:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 01:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 22:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.28 19:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 08:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 17:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 16:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 14:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 16:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 14:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trader Family
30 USD per month
628%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
66
99%
1 532
70%
96%
1.89
2.85
USD
78%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.