- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 532
Profit Trades:
1 076 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
456 (29.77%)
Best trade:
410.88 USD
Worst trade:
-167.02 USD
Gross Profit:
9 259.10 USD (1 717 647 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 896.60 USD (369 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (306.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
417.18 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.33%
Max deposit load:
91.77%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.71
Long Trades:
747 (48.76%)
Short Trades:
785 (51.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-94.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-547.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
23.71%
Annual Forecast:
287.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.25 USD
Maximal:
565.73 USD (15.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (565.73 USD)
By Equity:
77.70% (2 890.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|231
|EURJPY
|205
|GBPUSD
|196
|AUDJPY
|193
|EURUSD
|177
|NZDJPY
|153
|GBPNZD
|41
|GBPAUD
|32
|GBPCAD
|28
|EURNZD
|25
|EURAUD
|25
|USDCHF
|25
|CADJPY
|25
|CHFJPY
|22
|EURCAD
|21
|NZDCAD
|21
|AUDUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|17
|AUDCAD
|16
|AUDNZD
|15
|CADCHF
|11
|EURCHF
|11
|EURGBP
|7
|BTCUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|531
|EURJPY
|423
|GBPUSD
|602
|AUDJPY
|414
|EURUSD
|582
|NZDJPY
|420
|GBPNZD
|114
|GBPAUD
|92
|GBPCAD
|75
|EURNZD
|81
|EURAUD
|81
|USDCHF
|144
|CADJPY
|105
|CHFJPY
|77
|EURCAD
|67
|NZDCAD
|54
|AUDUSD
|79
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|37
|CADCHF
|38
|EURCHF
|21
|EURGBP
|42
|BTCUSD
|212
|AUDCHF
|19
|NZDCHF
|12
|GBPCHF
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|15K
|EURJPY
|-3.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|AUDJPY
|-469
|EURUSD
|11K
|NZDJPY
|4.7K
|GBPNZD
|-12K
|GBPAUD
|-7.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|2K
|USDCHF
|4.6K
|CADJPY
|4.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|3.7K
|NZDCAD
|280
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|USDCAD
|-6.2K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.8K
|CADCHF
|1.7K
|EURCHF
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|1.5M
|AUDCHF
|864
|NZDCHF
|195
|GBPCHF
|157
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +410.88 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +306.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 11
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 10
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 5
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.03 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 53
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.18 × 22
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.20 × 40
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade AUD/JPY pair. EUR/JPY pair. EUR/USD pair. GBP/JPY pair. GBP/USD pair. NZD/JPY pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
628%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
USD
USD
66
99%
1 532
70%
96%
1.89
2.85
USD
USD
78%
1:500