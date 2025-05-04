The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-GBPReal01 0.00 × 6 VantageFXInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 11 KOT-Live2 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 10 PepperstoneUK-Edge10 0.00 × 6 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 9 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 5 EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server 0.00 × 4 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 2 OctaFX-Real10 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 InvestAZ-REAL 0.00 × 1 AUSForex-Live 0.00 × 4 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 11 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.03 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.11 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.15 × 53 Axi-US06-Live 0.18 × 22 PUPrime-Live 2 0.20 × 40 217 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor