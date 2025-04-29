SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stormy
Evgenii Gavrilov

Stormy

Evgenii Gavrilov
Evgenii Gavrilov

Evgenii Gavrilov

8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 858%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
953
Profit Trades:
620 (65.05%)
Loss Trades:
333 (34.94%)
Best trade:
512.04 USD
Worst trade:
-81.65 USD
Gross Profit:
4 644.28 USD (227 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 933.18 USD (109 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (369.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
512.04 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
74.49%
Max deposit load:
97.50%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.93
Long Trades:
333 (34.94%)
Short Trades:
620 (65.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
7.49 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-219.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.81 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
6.20%
Annual Forecast:
75.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
391.21 USD (33.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.78% (319.79 USD)
By Equity:
58.39% (1 309.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZDb 345
NZDCADb 309
AUDCADb 191
EURCADb 31
AUDUSDb 21
EURCHFb 20
GBPAUDb 17
EURUSDb 9
EURGBPb 6
XAUUSDb 2
NZDCHFb 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZDb 578
NZDCADb 1K
AUDCADb 407
EURCADb 212
AUDUSDb 104
EURCHFb 98
GBPAUDb 131
EURUSDb 67
EURGBPb 55
XAUUSDb 30
NZDCHFb 19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZDb 28K
NZDCADb 41K
AUDCADb 12K
EURCADb -8.3K
AUDUSDb 9.5K
EURCHFb 5.9K
GBPAUDb 16K
EURUSDb 6.3K
EURGBPb 4.3K
XAUUSDb 3K
NZDCHFb 1.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +512.04 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +369.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -219.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.12 22:33
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 441 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 12:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 427 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 06:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 20:36
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 21:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 421 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 11:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 10:42
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 406 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 13:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.09 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 07:05
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 06:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 02:01
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.08 22:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.26 20:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 17:24
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.20 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stormy
30 USD per month
858%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
67
100%
953
65%
74%
2.40
2.84
USD
58%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.