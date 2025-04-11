- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
27 (25.47%)
Loss Trades:
79 (74.53%)
Best trade:
130.19 USD
Worst trade:
-34.82 USD
Gross Profit:
2 001.78 USD (73 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 676.71 USD (55 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (258.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.46 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
3.34%
Max deposit load:
53.33%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
75 (70.75%)
Short Trades:
31 (29.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
74.14 USD
Average Loss:
-21.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-301.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-301.02 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-5.47%
Annual Forecast:
-66.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
613.64 USD (32.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.21% (613.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.28% (22.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|325
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +130.19 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -301.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
70
99%
106
25%
3%
1.19
3.07
USD
USD
30%
1:200