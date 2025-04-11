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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PyraGold AI
Marlon Giovany Agudelo Toro

PyraGold AI

Marlon Giovany Agudelo Toro
Marlon Giovany Agudelo Toro

Marlon Giovany Agudelo Toro

0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
27 (25.47%)
Loss Trades:
79 (74.53%)
Best trade:
130.19 USD
Worst trade:
-34.82 USD
Gross Profit:
2 001.78 USD (73 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 676.71 USD (55 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (258.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.46 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
3.34%
Max deposit load:
53.33%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
75 (70.75%)
Short Trades:
31 (29.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
74.14 USD
Average Loss:
-21.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-301.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-301.02 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-5.47%
Annual Forecast:
-66.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
613.64 USD (32.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.21% (613.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.28% (22.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 106
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 325
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.19 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -301.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 03:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 01:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.24 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 20:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 18:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.29 11:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 11:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PyraGold AI
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
70
99%
106
25%
3%
1.19
3.07
USD
30%
1:200
Copy

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