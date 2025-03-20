- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
80 (51.61%)
Loss Trades:
75 (48.39%)
Best trade:
2 400.70 RUB
Worst trade:
-999.44 RUB
Gross Profit:
18 747.58 RUB (9 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 655.77 RUB (15 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (326.89 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 080.65 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
16.70%
Max deposit load:
34.91%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
73 (47.10%)
Short Trades:
82 (52.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-25.21 RUB
Average Profit:
234.34 RUB
Average Loss:
-302.08 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 234.90 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 234.90 RUB (6)
Monthly growth:
0.07%
Annual Forecast:
0.91%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 095.87 RUB
Maximal:
7 345.08 RUB (102.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.58% (2 270.18 RUB)
By Equity:
2.54% (1 889.78 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDrfd
|90
|AUDCADrfd
|13
|EURUSDrfd
|12
|USDCHFrfd
|9
|GBPUSDrfd
|6
|EURGBPrfd
|5
|USDCADrfd
|4
|USDJPYrfd
|4
|EURJPYrfd
|3
|NZDUSDrfd
|2
|USDRUBrfd
|1
|GBPCHFrfd
|1
|EURCHFrfd
|1
|CHFJPYrfd
|1
|CNYRUBrfd
|1
|XAGUSDrfd
|1
|AUDJPYrfd
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDrfd
|-6
|AUDCADrfd
|-13
|EURUSDrfd
|-1
|USDCHFrfd
|-33
|GBPUSDrfd
|2
|EURGBPrfd
|0
|USDCADrfd
|-2
|USDJPYrfd
|6
|EURJPYrfd
|-13
|NZDUSDrfd
|-5
|USDRUBrfd
|-1
|GBPCHFrfd
|3
|EURCHFrfd
|2
|CHFJPYrfd
|-16
|CNYRUBrfd
|-1
|XAGUSDrfd
|-9
|AUDJPYrfd
|23
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDrfd
|-1.6K
|AUDCADrfd
|-903
|EURUSDrfd
|-411
|USDCHFrfd
|-694
|GBPUSDrfd
|-424
|EURGBPrfd
|57
|USDCADrfd
|-234
|USDJPYrfd
|110
|EURJPYrfd
|-279
|NZDUSDrfd
|-60
|USDRUBrfd
|-362
|GBPCHFrfd
|41
|EURCHFrfd
|91
|CHFJPYrfd
|-831
|CNYRUBrfd
|-674
|XAGUSDrfd
|-1.4K
|AUDJPYrfd
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 400.70 RUB
Worst trade: -999 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.89 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 234.90 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer of liability Trading Forex and other financial products with leverage is highly risky and can lead to significant losses. Conducting trading operations on the market may not be suitable for everyone. You need to be aware of all the risks and seek the help of independent financial advisors if you have any questions or doubts. CFTC RULE 4.41. HYPOTHETICAL RESULTS OR SIMULATION RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE ACTUAL EXECUTION, THE SIMULATION RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT A REAL TRADE. ALSO, SINCE THE TRANSACTIONS HAVE NOT YET BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY BE UNDERCOMPENSATED OR OVERCOMPENSATED DUE TO THE POSSIBLE INFLUENCE OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, FOR EXAMPLE, LACK OF LIQUIDITY. MODELING TRADING PROGRAMS ARE MAINLY DEVELOPED BASED ON THE ASSESSMENT OF PAST EVENTS. NO CLAIM IS MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL ACHIEVE A PROFIT OR LOSS SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN. The author of the signal hereby disclaims any responsibility related to the use of this signal and/or information.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
155K
RUB
RUB
97
3%
155
51%
17%
0.82
-25.21
RUB
RUB
23%
1:40