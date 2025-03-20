SignalsSections
Vasilii Apostolidi

Apostolidi

Vasilii Apostolidi
0 reviews
Reliability
97 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 16%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
80 (51.61%)
Loss Trades:
75 (48.39%)
Best trade:
2 400.70 RUB
Worst trade:
-999.44 RUB
Gross Profit:
18 747.58 RUB (9 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 655.77 RUB (15 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (326.89 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 080.65 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
16.70%
Max deposit load:
34.91%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
73 (47.10%)
Short Trades:
82 (52.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-25.21 RUB
Average Profit:
234.34 RUB
Average Loss:
-302.08 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 234.90 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 234.90 RUB (6)
Monthly growth:
0.07%
Annual Forecast:
0.91%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 095.87 RUB
Maximal:
7 345.08 RUB (102.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.58% (2 270.18 RUB)
By Equity:
2.54% (1 889.78 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDrfd 90
AUDCADrfd 13
EURUSDrfd 12
USDCHFrfd 9
GBPUSDrfd 6
EURGBPrfd 5
USDCADrfd 4
USDJPYrfd 4
EURJPYrfd 3
NZDUSDrfd 2
USDRUBrfd 1
GBPCHFrfd 1
EURCHFrfd 1
CHFJPYrfd 1
CNYRUBrfd 1
XAGUSDrfd 1
AUDJPYrfd 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDrfd -6
AUDCADrfd -13
EURUSDrfd -1
USDCHFrfd -33
GBPUSDrfd 2
EURGBPrfd 0
USDCADrfd -2
USDJPYrfd 6
EURJPYrfd -13
NZDUSDrfd -5
USDRUBrfd -1
GBPCHFrfd 3
EURCHFrfd 2
CHFJPYrfd -16
CNYRUBrfd -1
XAGUSDrfd -9
AUDJPYrfd 23
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDrfd -1.6K
AUDCADrfd -903
EURUSDrfd -411
USDCHFrfd -694
GBPUSDrfd -424
EURGBPrfd 57
USDCADrfd -234
USDJPYrfd 110
EURJPYrfd -279
NZDUSDrfd -60
USDRUBrfd -362
GBPCHFrfd 41
EURCHFrfd 91
CHFJPYrfd -831
CNYRUBrfd -674
XAGUSDrfd -1.4K
AUDJPYrfd 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Disclaimer of liability Trading Forex and other financial products with leverage is highly risky and can lead to significant losses. Conducting trading operations on the market may not be suitable for everyone. You need to be aware of all the risks and seek the help of independent financial advisors if you have any questions or doubts. CFTC RULE 4.41. HYPOTHETICAL RESULTS OR SIMULATION RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE ACTUAL EXECUTION, THE SIMULATION RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT A REAL TRADE. ALSO, SINCE THE TRANSACTIONS HAVE NOT YET BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY BE UNDERCOMPENSATED OR OVERCOMPENSATED DUE TO THE POSSIBLE INFLUENCE OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, FOR EXAMPLE, LACK OF LIQUIDITY. MODELING TRADING PROGRAMS ARE MAINLY DEVELOPED BASED ON THE ASSESSMENT OF PAST EVENTS. NO CLAIM IS MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL ACHIEVE A PROFIT OR LOSS SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN. The author of the signal hereby disclaims any responsibility related to the use of this signal and/or information.


No reviews
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 05:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 04:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.27 09:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.20 16:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
