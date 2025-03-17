- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 836
Profit Trades:
1 391 (75.76%)
Loss Trades:
445 (24.24%)
Best trade:
73.17 USD
Worst trade:
-356.60 USD
Gross Profit:
15 446.76 USD (40 589 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 106.16 USD (26 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (123.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
556.66 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.88%
Max deposit load:
62.46%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
838 (45.64%)
Short Trades:
998 (54.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
11.10 USD
Average Loss:
-33.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-757.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-757.44 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.59%
Annual Forecast:
31.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
330.86 USD
Maximal:
2 004.71 USD (70.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.38% (2 004.71 USD)
By Equity:
34.61% (449.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1836
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|341
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +73.17 USD
Worst trade: -357 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -757.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GSG-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-04Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 3
|
BIGBOSSHoldings-LIVE2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 25
|0.00 × 2
|
BritanniaFX-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 2
|
ROYAL-Real-01
|0.00 × 2
|
AuraFX-NY Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-04
|0.12 × 492
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.13 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.19 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.25 × 8
|
Pepperstone-EDGE04
|0.26 × 122
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.29 × 72
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.30 × 3690
AseA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
377
100%
1 836
75%
4%
1.02
0.19
USD
USD
70%
1:500