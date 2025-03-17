SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AseA
Eduard Muhutdinov

AseA

Eduard Muhutdinov
0 reviews
Reliability
377 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2018 49%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 836
Profit Trades:
1 391 (75.76%)
Loss Trades:
445 (24.24%)
Best trade:
73.17 USD
Worst trade:
-356.60 USD
Gross Profit:
15 446.76 USD (40 589 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 106.16 USD (26 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (123.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
556.66 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.88%
Max deposit load:
62.46%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
838 (45.64%)
Short Trades:
998 (54.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
11.10 USD
Average Loss:
-33.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-757.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-757.44 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.59%
Annual Forecast:
31.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
330.86 USD
Maximal:
2 004.71 USD (70.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.38% (2 004.71 USD)
By Equity:
34.61% (449.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1836
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 341
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.17 USD
Worst trade: -357 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -757.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GSG-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-04Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 3
BIGBOSSHoldings-LIVE2
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 25
0.00 × 2
BritanniaFX-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ROYAL-Real-01
0.00 × 2
AuraFX-NY Live
0.00 × 2
HFMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-04
0.12 × 492
Tickmill02-Live
0.13 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.19 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.25 × 8
Pepperstone-EDGE04
0.26 × 122
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.29 × 72
Pepperstone-01
0.30 × 3690
350 more...
