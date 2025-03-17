SignalsSections
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar

US30 Dow Jones EA

Babak Alamdar
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
101 (77.09%)
Loss Trades:
30 (22.90%)
Best trade:
5.55 USD
Worst trade:
-7.37 USD
Gross Profit:
124.08 USD (124 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.52 USD (93 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (21.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.86 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
37.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
36 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
58 (44.27%)
Short Trades:
73 (55.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-10.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.68%
Annual Forecast:
153.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.66 USD (24.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.84% (35.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.28% (1.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.55 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Running US30 Dow Jones EA default setting


Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126120


Best brokers with reduced commissions (direct rebates to traders without involving third parties) : Broker 1   Broker 2  Broker 3  Broker 4


Anyone 

- using this link:  Darwinex Zero   or

- using the coupon code GOLDPULSEAI when signing up 

--> will get a discount on their sign up


2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
