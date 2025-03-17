- Growth
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
101 (77.09%)
Loss Trades:
30 (22.90%)
Best trade:
5.55 USD
Worst trade:
-7.37 USD
Gross Profit:
124.08 USD (124 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.52 USD (93 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (21.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.86 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
37.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
36 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
58 (44.27%)
Short Trades:
73 (55.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-10.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.68%
Annual Forecast:
153.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.66 USD (24.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.84% (35.54 USD)
By Equity:
1.28% (1.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|31
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.55 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Running US30 Dow Jones EA default setting
Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126120
No reviews
