- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 189
Profit Trades:
1 058 (88.98%)
Loss Trades:
131 (11.02%)
Best trade:
498.01 USD
Worst trade:
-2 833.05 USD
Gross Profit:
10 813.25 USD (471 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 945.22 USD (282 725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (145.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 715.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.97%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
1 189 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
4.09 USD
Average Profit:
10.22 USD
Average Loss:
-45.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-402.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 833.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.79%
Annual Forecast:
191.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.18 USD
Maximal:
2 833.05 USD (49.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.56% (2 833.05 USD)
By Equity:
55.85% (1 726.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1179
|archived
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|archived
|381
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|189K
|archived
|0
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.01 USD
Worst trade: -2 833 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -402.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
SPESIAL XAUUSD/GOLD EA Supergold by platinumforex.id
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
166%
0
0
USD
USD
6.9K
USD
USD
79
99%
1 189
88%
35%
1.81
4.09
USD
USD
56%
1:500
it's an okay signal, decent enough... can't complain!
doesn't use a stoploss but that's straightforward to see on the trading history tab, i assume you subscribe well-knowing a bit of drawdown is okay for you.
no problems with slippage or execution for me