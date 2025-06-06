SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SuperGOLD V6 STD
Saiful Arifin

SuperGOLD V6 STD

Saiful Arifin
Saiful Arifin

Saiful Arifin

5 (1)
Free Signal Forex & Join Robot Forex Gratis Tanpa Sharing Profit.
info bisa di group telegram
https://t.me/freeEAbyPlatinumforex
caranya:
6 signals
1 review
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 166%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 189
Profit Trades:
1 058 (88.98%)
Loss Trades:
131 (11.02%)
Best trade:
498.01 USD
Worst trade:
-2 833.05 USD
Gross Profit:
10 813.25 USD (471 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 945.22 USD (282 725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (145.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 715.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.97%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
1 189 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
4.09 USD
Average Profit:
10.22 USD
Average Loss:
-45.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-402.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 833.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.79%
Annual Forecast:
191.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.18 USD
Maximal:
2 833.05 USD (49.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.56% (2 833.05 USD)
By Equity:
55.85% (1 726.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1179
archived 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
archived 381
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 189K
archived 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.01 USD
Worst trade: -2 833 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -402.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
115 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
SPESIAL XAUUSD/GOLD  EA Supergold  by platinumforex.id
Average rating:
Nicholas
38
Nicholas 2025.06.06 21:42 
 

it's an okay signal, decent enough... can't complain!

doesn't use a stoploss but that's straightforward to see on the trading history tab, i assume you subscribe well-knowing a bit of drawdown is okay for you.

no problems with slippage or execution for me

2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.28 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 05:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.24 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 19:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.01 20:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 06:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 02:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.02 07:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.25 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.19 04:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 11:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.10 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.25 00:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.16 08:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.16 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 08:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.05 06:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SuperGOLD V6 STD
30 USD per month
166%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
79
99%
1 189
88%
35%
1.81
4.09
USD
56%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.