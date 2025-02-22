- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 069
Profit Trades:
2 947 (41.68%)
Loss Trades:
4 122 (58.31%)
Best trade:
122.61 EUR
Worst trade:
-140.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
23 976.69 EUR (2 356 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 875.45 EUR (2 255 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (242.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
335.82 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
88.60%
Max deposit load:
104.01%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
3 598 (50.90%)
Short Trades:
3 471 (49.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.16 EUR
Average Profit:
8.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-141.71 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.22 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
49.21%
Annual Forecast:
597.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.73 EUR
Maximal:
1 542.54 EUR (57.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.88% (1 542.16 EUR)
By Equity:
9.00% (90.28 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2826
|GBPUSD
|1051
|CADJPY
|1017
|EURUSD
|771
|USDJPY
|661
|XAUUSD
|344
|EURJPY
|297
|AUDNZD
|43
|NZDCAD
|31
|AUDCAD
|28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|528
|GBPUSD
|503
|CADJPY
|-50
|EURUSD
|-38
|USDJPY
|252
|XAUUSD
|-122
|EURJPY
|-46
|AUDNZD
|31
|NZDCAD
|144
|AUDCAD
|53
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|49K
|GBPUSD
|20K
|CADJPY
|-949
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|23K
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDNZD
|2.8K
|NZDCAD
|7K
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +122.61 EUR
Worst trade: -141 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.71 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 3597
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.03 × 172
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.20 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
This are fully automated strategies back tested 20 years in the past. All of them are breakout strategies which work in volatile market conditions. I'm actively managing the portfolio in following way. Once the strategy reaches 1,5 times of it's maximum draw down from the back test, I remove it from the portfolio and replace it with another one from the pool ~ 300 strategies. I'm trading forex pairs CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on the timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
175%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
366
97%
7 069
41%
89%
1.04
0.16
EUR
EUR
70%
1:200