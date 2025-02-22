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Stanislav Dudas

BreakoutPTFMT5

Stanislav Dudas
Stanislav Dudas

Stanislav Dudas

I'm developing Automate trading systems for forex. My primary target is to have positive outcome from trading to get gains on forex.
0 reviews
Reliability
366 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2019 175%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 069
Profit Trades:
2 947 (41.68%)
Loss Trades:
4 122 (58.31%)
Best trade:
122.61 EUR
Worst trade:
-140.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
23 976.69 EUR (2 356 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 875.45 EUR (2 255 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (242.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
335.82 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
88.60%
Max deposit load:
104.01%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
3 598 (50.90%)
Short Trades:
3 471 (49.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.16 EUR
Average Profit:
8.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-141.71 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.22 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
49.21%
Annual Forecast:
597.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.73 EUR
Maximal:
1 542.54 EUR (57.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.88% (1 542.16 EUR)
By Equity:
9.00% (90.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2826
GBPUSD 1051
CADJPY 1017
EURUSD 771
USDJPY 661
XAUUSD 344
EURJPY 297
AUDNZD 43
NZDCAD 31
AUDCAD 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 528
GBPUSD 503
CADJPY -50
EURUSD -38
USDJPY 252
XAUUSD -122
EURJPY -46
AUDNZD 31
NZDCAD 144
AUDCAD 53
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 49K
GBPUSD 20K
CADJPY -949
EURUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 23K
XAUUSD -5.5K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDNZD 2.8K
NZDCAD 7K
AUDCAD 2.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.61 EUR
Worst trade: -141 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.84 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.71 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 3597
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 172
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.20 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This are fully automated strategies back tested 20 years in the past. All of them are breakout strategies which work in volatile market conditions. I'm actively managing the portfolio in following way. Once the strategy reaches 1,5 times of it's maximum draw down from the back test, I remove it from the portfolio and replace it with another one from the pool ~ 300 strategies. I'm trading forex pairs CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on the timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
No reviews
2026.02.24 08:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.02.24 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.22 16:54
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 2021 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.22 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BreakoutPTFMT5
30 USD per month
175%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
366
97%
7 069
41%
89%
1.04
0.16
EUR
70%
1:200
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