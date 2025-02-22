SegnaliSezioni
Stanislav Dudas

BreakoutPTFMT5

Stanislav Dudas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
321 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 250%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 262
Profit Trade:
2 660 (42.47%)
Loss Trade:
3 602 (57.52%)
Best Trade:
122.61 EUR
Worst Trade:
-140.61 EUR
Profitto lordo:
20 837.76 EUR (2 099 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 437.71 EUR (1 934 986 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (242.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
335.82 EUR (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
87.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.01%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.59
Long Trade:
3 147 (50.26%)
Short Trade:
3 115 (49.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.22 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.83 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.40 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
31 (-141.71 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-209.01 EUR (28)
Crescita mensile:
-13.86%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
98.73 EUR
Massimale:
881.32 EUR (32.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.94% (539.25 EUR)
Per equità:
3.59% (71.10 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2464
GBPUSD 954
CADJPY 915
EURUSD 731
USDJPY 547
XAUUSD 310
EURJPY 239
AUDNZD 43
NZDCAD 31
AUDCAD 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 784
GBPUSD 512
CADJPY -35
EURUSD -40
USDJPY 179
XAUUSD -6
EURJPY -25
AUDNZD 31
NZDCAD 144
AUDCAD 53
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 108K
GBPUSD 18K
CADJPY 547
EURUSD 4.1K
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD 5.6K
EURJPY -1K
AUDNZD 2.8K
NZDCAD 7K
AUDCAD 2.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +122.61 EUR
Worst Trade: -141 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 28
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -141.71 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 3597
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.09 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.20 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.96 × 27
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.23 × 35
Swissquote-Server
3.45 × 60
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.59 × 300
14 più
This are fully automated strategies back tested 20 years in the past. All of them are breakout strategies which work in volatile market conditions. I'm actively managing the portfolio in following way. Once the strategy reaches 1,5 times of it's maximum draw down from the back test, I remove it from the portfolio and replace it with another one from the pool ~ 300 strategies. I'm trading forex pairs CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on the timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.02.24 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.22 16:54
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 2021 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.22 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
