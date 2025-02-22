- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6 262
Profit Trade:
2 660 (42.47%)
Loss Trade:
3 602 (57.52%)
Best Trade:
122.61 EUR
Worst Trade:
-140.61 EUR
Profitto lordo:
20 837.76 EUR (2 099 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 437.71 EUR (1 934 986 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (242.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
335.82 EUR (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
87.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.01%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.59
Long Trade:
3 147 (50.26%)
Short Trade:
3 115 (49.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.22 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.83 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.40 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
31 (-141.71 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-209.01 EUR (28)
Crescita mensile:
-13.86%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
98.73 EUR
Massimale:
881.32 EUR (32.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.94% (539.25 EUR)
Per equità:
3.59% (71.10 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2464
|GBPUSD
|954
|CADJPY
|915
|EURUSD
|731
|USDJPY
|547
|XAUUSD
|310
|EURJPY
|239
|AUDNZD
|43
|NZDCAD
|31
|AUDCAD
|28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|784
|GBPUSD
|512
|CADJPY
|-35
|EURUSD
|-40
|USDJPY
|179
|XAUUSD
|-6
|EURJPY
|-25
|AUDNZD
|31
|NZDCAD
|144
|AUDCAD
|53
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|108K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|CADJPY
|547
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|17K
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDNZD
|2.8K
|NZDCAD
|7K
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +122.61 EUR
Worst Trade: -141 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 28
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -141.71 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 3597
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.09 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.20 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.96 × 27
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.23 × 35
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.45 × 60
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.59 × 300
This are fully automated strategies back tested 20 years in the past. All of them are breakout strategies which work in volatile market conditions. I'm actively managing the portfolio in following way. Once the strategy reaches 1,5 times of it's maximum draw down from the back test, I remove it from the portfolio and replace it with another one from the pool ~ 300 strategies. I'm trading forex pairs CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on the timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
250%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
EUR
EUR
321
97%
6 262
42%
88%
1.07
0.22
EUR
EUR
41%
1:200