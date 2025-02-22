This are fully automated strategies back tested 20 years in the past. All of them are breakout strategies which work in volatile market conditions. I'm actively managing the portfolio in following way. Once the strategy reaches 1,5 times of it's maximum draw down from the back test, I remove it from the portfolio and replace it with another one from the pool ~ 300 strategies. I'm trading forex pairs CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on the timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.

