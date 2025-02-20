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Xiang Gao

TenYear

Xiang Gao
Xiang Gao

Xiang Gao

3 topics 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
773
Profit Trades:
562 (72.70%)
Loss Trades:
211 (27.30%)
Best trade:
14.18 USD
Worst trade:
-18.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 518.92 USD (150 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 368.07 USD (129 941 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (43.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.26 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
9.19%
Max deposit load:
8.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
563 (72.83%)
Short Trades:
210 (27.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-6.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.85%
Annual Forecast:
-83.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.96 USD
Maximal:
148.99 USD (50.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.84% (148.99 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (12.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 610
USDJPY 163
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 87
USDJPY 64
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDJPY 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.18 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.31 × 118
Exness-Real2
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.84 × 91
ICMarkets-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.02 × 1084
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.64 × 3079
Exness-Real9
2.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.75 × 28
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.76 × 92
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
3.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.28 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live20
3.35 × 301
Tickmill-Live02
3.47 × 70
DooPrime-Live 4
3.47 × 19
20 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.12 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 320 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 02:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 292 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 14:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.07 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 225 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 00:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.46% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 05:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 18:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 23:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 01:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 208 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 23:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 16:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TenYear
38 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
347
USD
80
99%
773
72%
9%
1.11
0.20
USD
51%
1:500
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