- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
773
Profit Trades:
562 (72.70%)
Loss Trades:
211 (27.30%)
Best trade:
14.18 USD
Worst trade:
-18.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 518.92 USD (150 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 368.07 USD (129 941 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (43.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.26 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
9.19%
Max deposit load:
8.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
563 (72.83%)
Short Trades:
210 (27.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-6.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.85%
Annual Forecast:
-83.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.96 USD
Maximal:
148.99 USD (50.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.84% (148.99 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (12.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|610
|USDJPY
|163
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|87
|USDJPY
|64
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|USDJPY
|6.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.18 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.31 × 118
|
Exness-Real2
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.84 × 91
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.02 × 1084
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.33 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.64 × 3079
|
Exness-Real9
|2.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.75 × 28
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|2.76 × 92
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|3.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.28 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|3.35 × 301
|
Tickmill-Live02
|3.47 × 70
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|3.47 × 19
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
38 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
USD
347
USD
USD
80
99%
773
72%
9%
1.11
0.20
USD
USD
51%
1:500