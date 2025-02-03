- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
159 (82.38%)
Loss Trades:
34 (17.62%)
Best trade:
136.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 089.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.24 USD (35 706 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 148.71 USD (7 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (343.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.07 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
46.43%
Max deposit load:
27.72%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
92 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
101 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.29 USD
Average Loss:
-33.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 089.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.66%
Annual Forecast:
214.30%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
758.51 USD
Maximal:
1 089.91 USD (53.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.84% (1 089.91 USD)
By Equity:
31.74% (495.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|72
|AUDCAD
|52
|NZDCAD
|46
|archived
|23
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|64
|AUDCAD
|158
|NZDCAD
|120
|archived
|-331
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|5.3K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|9.6K
|archived
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +136.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 090 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-01Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 35
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
153%
0
0
USD
USD
176
USD
USD
84
88%
193
82%
46%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
49%
1:500