The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 1 0.00 × 3 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.00 × 6 XM.COM-Real 3 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 6 EGlobal-Classic3 0.00 × 1 UniverseWheel-Live 0.00 × 6 AxioryAsia-01Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent5 0.00 × 8 Exness-Real6 0.00 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 3 0.00 × 1 XM.COM-Real 5 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-2 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 12 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.00 × 35 TopFXGlobal-Live Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 79 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 24 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 2 156 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor