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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TEST 04
Eko Pambudi Slamet

TEST 04

Eko Pambudi Slamet
Eko Pambudi Slamet

Eko Pambudi Slamet

0 reviews
Reliability
84 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 153%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
159 (82.38%)
Loss Trades:
34 (17.62%)
Best trade:
136.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 089.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.24 USD (35 706 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 148.71 USD (7 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (343.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.07 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
46.43%
Max deposit load:
27.72%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
92 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
101 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.29 USD
Average Loss:
-33.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 089.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.66%
Annual Forecast:
214.30%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
758.51 USD
Maximal:
1 089.91 USD (53.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.84% (1 089.91 USD)
By Equity:
31.74% (495.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 72
AUDCAD 52
NZDCAD 46
archived 23
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 64
AUDCAD 158
NZDCAD 120
archived -331
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 5.3K
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD 9.6K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 090 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
AxioryAsia-01Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 35
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
156 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
For testing only, please don't subs.
No reviews
2026.04.29 12:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 22:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.19 17:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.12 04:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.12 03:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.12 02:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.04 13:24
No swaps are charged
2026.03.04 13:24
No swaps are charged
2026.03.02 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.02 15:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.01 04:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.25 13:28
No swaps are charged
2026.02.25 13:28
No swaps are charged
2026.01.27 06:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.20 12:44
No swaps are charged
2026.01.20 12:44
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 22:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TEST 04
1000 USD per month
153%
0
0
USD
176
USD
84
88%
193
82%
46%
1.00
0.05
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

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