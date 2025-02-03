- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
127 (83.00%)
Loss Trades:
26 (16.99%)
Best trade:
507.06 USD
Worst trade:
-517.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 292.96 USD (25 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-556.99 USD (5 196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (279.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
534.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
49.42%
Max deposit load:
15.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
77 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
4.81 USD
Average Profit:
10.18 USD
Average Loss:
-21.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.25%
Annual Forecast:
136.46%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
517.20 USD (50.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.78% (517.20 USD)
By Equity:
28.30% (352.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|53
|AUDCAD
|40
|NZDCAD
|31
|archived
|29
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|66
|AUDCAD
|93
|NZDCAD
|71
|archived
|506
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|9.4K
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|archived
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +507.06 USD
Worst trade: -517 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-01Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 35
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
USD
340
USD
USD
84
81%
153
83%
49%
2.32
4.81
USD
USD
32%
1:500