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Eko Pambudi Slamet

TEST 01

Eko Pambudi Slamet
Eko Pambudi Slamet

Eko Pambudi Slamet

0 reviews
Reliability
84 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 243%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
127 (83.00%)
Loss Trades:
26 (16.99%)
Best trade:
507.06 USD
Worst trade:
-517.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 292.96 USD (25 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-556.99 USD (5 196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (279.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
534.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
49.42%
Max deposit load:
15.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
77 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
4.81 USD
Average Profit:
10.18 USD
Average Loss:
-21.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.25%
Annual Forecast:
136.46%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
517.20 USD (50.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.78% (517.20 USD)
By Equity:
28.30% (352.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 53
AUDCAD 40
NZDCAD 31
archived 29
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 66
AUDCAD 93
NZDCAD 71
archived 506
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 4.9K
AUDCAD 9.4K
NZDCAD 6.3K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +507.06 USD
Worst trade: -517 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
AxioryAsia-01Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 35
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
156 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
For testing only, please don't subs.
No reviews
2026.04.29 12:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 22:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.19 17:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.01 04:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.01.27 06:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.20 12:44
No swaps are charged
2026.01.20 12:44
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 22:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.19 12:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.15 09:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TEST 01
1000 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
340
USD
84
81%
153
83%
49%
2.32
4.81
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

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