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Groupe Perdigau Investissements

STNDLAG

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
Groupe Perdigau Investissements

Groupe Perdigau Investissements

0 reviews
Reliability
175 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 135%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 427
Profit Trades:
9 127 (79.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (20.13%)
Best trade:
114.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-89.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 313.12 EUR (474 013 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 713.88 EUR (358 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (15.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.15 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
70.54%
Max deposit load:
8.10%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
6 202 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
5 225 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.14 EUR
Average Profit:
0.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-106.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.05 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Annual Forecast:
11.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.14 EUR
Maximal:
266.55 EUR (15.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (266.55 EUR)
By Equity:
34.23% (926.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 5406
GBPUSD 3337
USDJPY 1866
XAUUSD 360
AUDNZD 110
AUDCAD 83
GBPAUD 68
NZDCAD 51
EURGBP 34
EURCHF 20
USDCHF 20
EURCAD 19
USDCAD 16
GBPCAD 13
AUDUSD 11
EURAUD 10
XAGUSD 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 727
GBPUSD 572
USDJPY 148
XAUUSD 173
AUDNZD 56
AUDCAD 46
GBPAUD 7
NZDCAD 22
EURGBP -2
EURCHF 3
USDCHF -45
EURCAD -12
USDCAD -7
GBPCAD 8
AUDUSD 11
EURAUD -19
XAGUSD 137
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 35K
GBPUSD 31K
USDJPY 28K
XAUUSD 8.2K
AUDNZD 3.7K
AUDCAD 6.6K
GBPAUD 1.9K
NZDCAD 3.9K
EURGBP 79
EURCHF 458
USDCHF -1.4K
EURCAD -1.5K
USDCAD -681
GBPCAD -383
AUDUSD 1.1K
EURAUD -2.7K
XAGUSD 15K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +114.60 EUR
Worst trade: -90 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.31 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.73 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.22 × 9
Coinexx-Demo
0.25 × 76
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
DooPrime-Live 2
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.51 × 136
ICMarkets-Live05
0.55 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.57 × 1129
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.58 × 1033
229 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 10:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 02:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 22:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 22:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
STNDLAG
30 USD per month
135%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
175
99%
11 427
79%
71%
1.33
0.14
EUR
34%
1:500
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