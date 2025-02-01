- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 427
Profit Trades:
9 127 (79.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (20.13%)
Best trade:
114.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-89.62 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 313.12 EUR (474 013 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 713.88 EUR (358 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (15.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.15 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
70.54%
Max deposit load:
8.10%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
6 202 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
5 225 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.14 EUR
Average Profit:
0.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-106.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.05 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Annual Forecast:
11.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.14 EUR
Maximal:
266.55 EUR (15.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (266.55 EUR)
By Equity:
34.23% (926.22 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5406
|GBPUSD
|3337
|USDJPY
|1866
|XAUUSD
|360
|AUDNZD
|110
|AUDCAD
|83
|GBPAUD
|68
|NZDCAD
|51
|EURGBP
|34
|EURCHF
|20
|USDCHF
|20
|EURCAD
|19
|USDCAD
|16
|GBPCAD
|13
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURAUD
|10
|XAGUSD
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|727
|GBPUSD
|572
|USDJPY
|148
|XAUUSD
|173
|AUDNZD
|56
|AUDCAD
|46
|GBPAUD
|7
|NZDCAD
|22
|EURGBP
|-2
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|-45
|EURCAD
|-12
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURAUD
|-19
|XAGUSD
|137
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|35K
|GBPUSD
|31K
|USDJPY
|28K
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|AUDNZD
|3.7K
|AUDCAD
|6.6K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|EURGBP
|79
|EURCHF
|458
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|EURCAD
|-1.5K
|USDCAD
|-681
|GBPCAD
|-383
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|-2.7K
|XAGUSD
|15K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +114.60 EUR
Worst trade: -90 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.31 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.73 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.22 × 9
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.25 × 76
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.51 × 136
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.55 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.57 × 1129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.58 × 1033
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
135%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
EUR
EUR
175
99%
11 427
79%
71%
1.33
0.14
EUR
EUR
34%
1:500