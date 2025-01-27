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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TK9068
Jianwen Wang

TK9068

Jianwen Wang
Jianwen Wang

Jianwen Wang

0 reviews
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -62%
Tickmill-Live09
1:400
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 110
Profit Trades:
1 039 (49.24%)
Loss Trades:
1 071 (50.76%)
Best trade:
128.20 USD
Worst trade:
-93.60 USD
Gross Profit:
9 841.76 USD (208 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 511.53 USD (215 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (74.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
5.46%
Max deposit load:
158.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
1 106 (52.42%)
Short Trades:
1 004 (47.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
9.47 USD
Average Loss:
-9.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-83.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.80 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-24.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
670.70 USD
Maximal:
1 318.44 USD (90.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.75% (1 318.19 USD)
By Equity:
56.17% (10.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1300
GBPUSD 250
EURUSD 200
AUDUSD 152
NZDUSD 85
USDJPY 48
HK50 26
EURJPY 19
GBPJPY 7
AUDJPY 6
COPPER 5
EURGBP 4
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 1
DXY 1
US500 1
USDCAD 1
EURAUD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 451
GBPUSD -154
EURUSD -360
AUDUSD -129
NZDUSD -33
USDJPY -192
HK50 -65
EURJPY -43
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY -52
COPPER -56
EURGBP -15
USDCHF -19
NZDJPY -6
DXY -1
US500 0
USDCAD -9
EURAUD 11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
GBPUSD -648
EURUSD -619
AUDUSD -749
NZDUSD 117
USDJPY -303
HK50 -21K
EURJPY 214
GBPJPY 86
AUDJPY -334
COPPER -170
EURGBP -55
USDCHF -173
NZDJPY -22
DXY -97
US500 61
USDCAD -31
EURAUD 120
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +128.20 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
FXCM-CADReal01
0.25 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.30 × 10
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.40 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.43 × 7
VantageMarkets-Live 2
0.45 × 31
STARTRADERFinancial-Live7
0.46 × 48
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.52 × 63
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
0.56 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.75 × 71
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 1136
111 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
XAUUSD Scalping
No reviews
2026.08.03 03:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 01:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 10:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.22 08:12
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 01:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 00:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 03:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 01:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 02:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 05:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 03:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 02:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 06:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 03:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.10 04:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.04 03:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TK9068
30 USD per month
-62%
0
0
USD
13
USD
88
34%
2 110
49%
5%
0.93
-0.32
USD
100%
1:400
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