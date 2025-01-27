- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 110
Profit Trades:
1 039 (49.24%)
Loss Trades:
1 071 (50.76%)
Best trade:
128.20 USD
Worst trade:
-93.60 USD
Gross Profit:
9 841.76 USD (208 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 511.53 USD (215 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (74.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
5.46%
Max deposit load:
158.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
1 106 (52.42%)
Short Trades:
1 004 (47.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
9.47 USD
Average Loss:
-9.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-83.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.80 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-24.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
670.70 USD
Maximal:
1 318.44 USD (90.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.75% (1 318.19 USD)
By Equity:
56.17% (10.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1300
|GBPUSD
|250
|EURUSD
|200
|AUDUSD
|152
|NZDUSD
|85
|USDJPY
|48
|HK50
|26
|EURJPY
|19
|GBPJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|COPPER
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|1
|DXY
|1
|US500
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|451
|GBPUSD
|-154
|EURUSD
|-360
|AUDUSD
|-129
|NZDUSD
|-33
|USDJPY
|-192
|HK50
|-65
|EURJPY
|-43
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|-52
|COPPER
|-56
|EURGBP
|-15
|USDCHF
|-19
|NZDJPY
|-6
|DXY
|-1
|US500
|0
|USDCAD
|-9
|EURAUD
|11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|-648
|EURUSD
|-619
|AUDUSD
|-749
|NZDUSD
|117
|USDJPY
|-303
|HK50
|-21K
|EURJPY
|214
|GBPJPY
|86
|AUDJPY
|-334
|COPPER
|-170
|EURGBP
|-55
|USDCHF
|-173
|NZDJPY
|-22
|DXY
|-97
|US500
|61
|USDCAD
|-31
|EURAUD
|120
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.20 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.25 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.40 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.43 × 7
|
VantageMarkets-Live 2
|0.45 × 31
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live7
|0.46 × 48
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.52 × 63
|
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
|0.56 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.75 × 71
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 424
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 1136
XAUUSD Scalping
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-62%
0
0
USD
USD
13
USD
USD
88
34%
2 110
49%
5%
0.93
-0.32
USD
USD
100%
1:400