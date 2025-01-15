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Thi Ngoc Tram Le

ZOLL CP

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le

Thi Ngoc Tram Le

4.4 (237)
Hi, I’m Le — a professional algorithmic trader from Vietnam.
I design and develop advanced trading strategies, transforming them into powerful algorithmic robots for MetaTrader 5.
5 products 8 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 512
Profit Trades:
3 822 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 690 (49.12%)
Best trade:
3 147.73 USD
Worst trade:
-7 514.26 USD
Gross Profit:
326 045.48 USD (4 612 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-297 227.73 USD (4 077 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (3 357.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 369.97 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.89%
Max deposit load:
77.20%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.74
Long Trades:
5 474 (72.87%)
Short Trades:
2 038 (27.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
85.31 USD
Average Loss:
-80.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-2 557.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 589.65 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-2.69%
Annual Forecast:
-33.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 689.93 USD
Maximal:
16 602.29 USD (14.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (16 588.77 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (5 186.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1833
XAUUSD 1403
GBPJPY 1131
GBPUSD 529
EURUSD 487
NDX 287
NI225 258
XTIUSD 226
WS30 129
SP500 120
XAGUSD 95
GDAXI 84
WMT 78
JPM 75
AMZN 71
AMD 69
INTC 67
ZM 64
BAC 63
NVDA 63
V 60
MSFT 59
GOOG 59
META 56
AAPL 55
TSLA 53
NFLX 38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 18K
XAUUSD 19K
GBPJPY -4.6K
GBPUSD -2.4K
EURUSD -2.8K
NDX 974
NI225 1.4K
XTIUSD 484
WS30 1.9K
SP500 -945
XAGUSD 3.2K
GDAXI -537
WMT -792
JPM -1.1K
AMZN -3K
AMD 3K
INTC 4.7K
ZM -1.4K
BAC 360
NVDA -2.1K
V -3.1K
MSFT -1.5K
GOOG 4.1K
META -3.5K
AAPL 1.9K
TSLA 8
NFLX -1.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 116K
XAUUSD 570K
GBPJPY -44K
GBPUSD -8.5K
EURUSD -2.6K
NDX 31K
NI225 24K
XTIUSD 8.5K
WS30 -258
SP500 677
XAGUSD 59K
GDAXI -5.8K
WMT -4K
JPM -7K
AMZN -23K
AMD 17K
INTC 13K
ZM -6.2K
BAC 1.7K
NVDA -26K
V -26K
MSFT -31K
GOOG 35K
META -99K
AAPL 23K
TSLA -8.1K
NFLX -72K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 147.73 USD
Worst trade: -7 514 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 357.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 557.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.97 × 147
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.25 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.62 × 2408
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Zoll CP


No reviews
2025.12.04 22:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 22:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 10:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.05 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 10:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.30 13:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.29 17:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.29 10:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.21 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 14:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 08:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 11:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZOLL CP
3000 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
130K
USD
82
99%
7 512
50%
99%
1.09
3.84
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

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