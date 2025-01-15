- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 512
Profit Trades:
3 822 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 690 (49.12%)
Best trade:
3 147.73 USD
Worst trade:
-7 514.26 USD
Gross Profit:
326 045.48 USD (4 612 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-297 227.73 USD (4 077 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (3 357.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 369.97 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.89%
Max deposit load:
77.20%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.74
Long Trades:
5 474 (72.87%)
Short Trades:
2 038 (27.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
85.31 USD
Average Loss:
-80.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-2 557.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 589.65 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-2.69%
Annual Forecast:
-33.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 689.93 USD
Maximal:
16 602.29 USD (14.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (16 588.77 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (5 186.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1833
|XAUUSD
|1403
|GBPJPY
|1131
|GBPUSD
|529
|EURUSD
|487
|NDX
|287
|NI225
|258
|XTIUSD
|226
|WS30
|129
|SP500
|120
|XAGUSD
|95
|GDAXI
|84
|WMT
|78
|JPM
|75
|AMZN
|71
|AMD
|69
|INTC
|67
|ZM
|64
|BAC
|63
|NVDA
|63
|V
|60
|MSFT
|59
|GOOG
|59
|META
|56
|AAPL
|55
|TSLA
|53
|NFLX
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|18K
|XAUUSD
|19K
|GBPJPY
|-4.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|EURUSD
|-2.8K
|NDX
|974
|NI225
|1.4K
|XTIUSD
|484
|WS30
|1.9K
|SP500
|-945
|XAGUSD
|3.2K
|GDAXI
|-537
|WMT
|-792
|JPM
|-1.1K
|AMZN
|-3K
|AMD
|3K
|INTC
|4.7K
|ZM
|-1.4K
|BAC
|360
|NVDA
|-2.1K
|V
|-3.1K
|MSFT
|-1.5K
|GOOG
|4.1K
|META
|-3.5K
|AAPL
|1.9K
|TSLA
|8
|NFLX
|-1.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|116K
|XAUUSD
|570K
|GBPJPY
|-44K
|GBPUSD
|-8.5K
|EURUSD
|-2.6K
|NDX
|31K
|NI225
|24K
|XTIUSD
|8.5K
|WS30
|-258
|SP500
|677
|XAGUSD
|59K
|GDAXI
|-5.8K
|WMT
|-4K
|JPM
|-7K
|AMZN
|-23K
|AMD
|17K
|INTC
|13K
|ZM
|-6.2K
|BAC
|1.7K
|NVDA
|-26K
|V
|-26K
|MSFT
|-31K
|GOOG
|35K
|META
|-99K
|AAPL
|23K
|TSLA
|-8.1K
|NFLX
|-72K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 147.73 USD
Worst trade: -7 514 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 357.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 557.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.97 × 147
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.25 × 4
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.62 × 2408
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
130K
USD
USD
82
99%
7 512
50%
99%
1.09
3.84
USD
USD
15%
1:200