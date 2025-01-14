- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 671
Profit Trades:
8 384 (71.83%)
Loss Trades:
3 287 (28.16%)
Best trade:
3 595.69 EUR
Worst trade:
-821.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
95 661.76 EUR (2 843 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67 679.71 EUR (3 817 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (52.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 695.43 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
26.38%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
5 692 (48.77%)
Short Trades:
5 979 (51.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.40 EUR
Average Profit:
11.41 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-1 072.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 605.26 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Annual Forecast:
67.54%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
4 459.41 EUR (5.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.88% (4 459.41 EUR)
By Equity:
31.49% (15 813.30 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDx
|1189
|EURUSDx
|1183
|EURJPYx
|980
|GBPAUDx
|927
|NZDUSDx
|649
|AUDUSDx
|622
|AUDCHFx
|571
|USDCHFx
|571
|AUDNZDx
|544
|NZDCADx
|401
|GBPUSDx
|377
|EURCHFx
|345
|EURCADx
|345
|EURGBPx
|317
|USDCADx
|308
|AUDJPYx
|289
|AUDCADx
|289
|GBPJPYx
|261
|CHFJPYx
|246
|CADJPYx
|199
|US30
|183
|GBPCADx
|172
|EURAUDx
|160
|BTCUSD
|113
|CADCHFx
|92
|USDJPYx
|88
|EURNZDx
|86
|NZDJPYx
|86
|GBPNZDx
|34
|NZDCHFx
|33
|GBPCHFx
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDx
|9.5K
|EURUSDx
|645
|EURJPYx
|702
|GBPAUDx
|612
|NZDUSDx
|1.2K
|AUDUSDx
|2.2K
|AUDCHFx
|809
|USDCHFx
|1K
|AUDNZDx
|148
|NZDCADx
|1.2K
|GBPUSDx
|2.6K
|EURCHFx
|357
|EURCADx
|461
|EURGBPx
|459
|USDCADx
|783
|AUDJPYx
|792
|AUDCADx
|1.4K
|GBPJPYx
|654
|CHFJPYx
|757
|CADJPYx
|660
|US30
|1.3K
|GBPCADx
|846
|EURAUDx
|668
|BTCUSD
|252
|CADCHFx
|457
|USDJPYx
|315
|EURNZDx
|233
|NZDJPYx
|466
|GBPNZDx
|-26
|NZDCHFx
|267
|GBPCHFx
|148
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDx
|-29K
|EURUSDx
|35K
|EURJPYx
|13K
|GBPAUDx
|-156K
|NZDUSDx
|6.5K
|AUDUSDx
|13K
|AUDCHFx
|-51K
|USDCHFx
|19K
|AUDNZDx
|-431K
|NZDCADx
|22K
|GBPUSDx
|7.7K
|EURCHFx
|9.2K
|EURCADx
|34K
|EURGBPx
|8.1K
|USDCADx
|8K
|AUDJPYx
|-13K
|AUDCADx
|26K
|GBPJPYx
|12K
|CHFJPYx
|9.4K
|CADJPYx
|-9.4K
|US30
|123K
|GBPCADx
|-5.4K
|EURAUDx
|9.9K
|BTCUSD
|-596K
|CADCHFx
|-694
|USDJPYx
|2.5K
|EURNZDx
|-11K
|NZDJPYx
|-35K
|GBPNZDx
|2.1K
|NZDCHFx
|4.8K
|GBPCHFx
|993
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 595.69 EUR
Worst trade: -822 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 072.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
990 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
55K
EUR
EUR
120
59%
11 671
71%
100%
1.41
2.40
EUR
EUR
31%
1:500