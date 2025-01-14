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Guillaume Duportal

FI Target Manager Services

Guillaume Duportal
Guillaume Duportal

Guillaume Duportal

4.6 (137)
6 products 13 signals 5 topics 13 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
120 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 990 USD per month
growth since 2024 71%
ThinkMarkets-Live 2
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 671
Profit Trades:
8 384 (71.83%)
Loss Trades:
3 287 (28.16%)
Best trade:
3 595.69 EUR
Worst trade:
-821.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
95 661.76 EUR (2 843 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67 679.71 EUR (3 817 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (52.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 695.43 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
26.38%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
5 692 (48.77%)
Short Trades:
5 979 (51.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.40 EUR
Average Profit:
11.41 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-1 072.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 605.26 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Annual Forecast:
67.54%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
4 459.41 EUR (5.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.88% (4 459.41 EUR)
By Equity:
31.49% (15 813.30 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 1189
EURUSDx 1183
EURJPYx 980
GBPAUDx 927
NZDUSDx 649
AUDUSDx 622
AUDCHFx 571
USDCHFx 571
AUDNZDx 544
NZDCADx 401
GBPUSDx 377
EURCHFx 345
EURCADx 345
EURGBPx 317
USDCADx 308
AUDJPYx 289
AUDCADx 289
GBPJPYx 261
CHFJPYx 246
CADJPYx 199
US30 183
GBPCADx 172
EURAUDx 160
BTCUSD 113
CADCHFx 92
USDJPYx 88
EURNZDx 86
NZDJPYx 86
GBPNZDx 34
NZDCHFx 33
GBPCHFx 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDx 9.5K
EURUSDx 645
EURJPYx 702
GBPAUDx 612
NZDUSDx 1.2K
AUDUSDx 2.2K
AUDCHFx 809
USDCHFx 1K
AUDNZDx 148
NZDCADx 1.2K
GBPUSDx 2.6K
EURCHFx 357
EURCADx 461
EURGBPx 459
USDCADx 783
AUDJPYx 792
AUDCADx 1.4K
GBPJPYx 654
CHFJPYx 757
CADJPYx 660
US30 1.3K
GBPCADx 846
EURAUDx 668
BTCUSD 252
CADCHFx 457
USDJPYx 315
EURNZDx 233
NZDJPYx 466
GBPNZDx -26
NZDCHFx 267
GBPCHFx 148
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDx -29K
EURUSDx 35K
EURJPYx 13K
GBPAUDx -156K
NZDUSDx 6.5K
AUDUSDx 13K
AUDCHFx -51K
USDCHFx 19K
AUDNZDx -431K
NZDCADx 22K
GBPUSDx 7.7K
EURCHFx 9.2K
EURCADx 34K
EURGBPx 8.1K
USDCADx 8K
AUDJPYx -13K
AUDCADx 26K
GBPJPYx 12K
CHFJPYx 9.4K
CADJPYx -9.4K
US30 123K
GBPCADx -5.4K
EURAUDx 9.9K
BTCUSD -596K
CADCHFx -694
USDJPYx 2.5K
EURNZDx -11K
NZDJPYx -35K
GBPNZDx 2.1K
NZDCHFx 4.8K
GBPCHFx 993
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 595.69 EUR
Worst trade: -822 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 072.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FI Target Manager Services
990 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
55K
EUR
120
59%
11 671
71%
100%
1.41
2.40
EUR
31%
1:500
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