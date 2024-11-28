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Kin Chong Cheong

Passive Retirement

Kin Chong Cheong
Kin Chong Cheong

Kin Chong Cheong

0 reviews
Reliability
87 weeks
1 / 11K USD
growth since 2024 1 905%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
407 (77.37%)
Loss Trades:
119 (22.62%)
Best trade:
39.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 918.87 USD (89 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.46 USD (21 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (43.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.65 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
64.88%
Max deposit load:
16.43%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
46.37
Long Trades:
283 (53.80%)
Short Trades:
243 (46.20%)
Profit Factor:
5.46
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
4.71 USD
Average Loss:
-2.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-33.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.20%
Annual Forecast:
75.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.76 USD
Maximal:
33.80 USD (1.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.65% (33.94 USD)
By Equity:
68.35% (401.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 526
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.88 × 8
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Passive Retirement:
More than 10% average return per month with minimal drawdown.
No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 19:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 17:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 10:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 14:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 06:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 23:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 22:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 21:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.21 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register