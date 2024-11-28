Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
407 (77.37%)
Loss Trades:
119 (22.62%)
Best trade:
39.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 918.87 USD (89 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.46 USD (21 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (43.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.65 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
64.88%
Max deposit load:
16.43%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
46.37
Long Trades:
283 (53.80%)
Short Trades:
243 (46.20%)
Profit Factor:
5.46
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
4.71 USD
Average Loss:
-2.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-33.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.20%
Annual Forecast:
75.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.76 USD
Maximal:
33.80 USD (1.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.65% (33.94 USD)
By Equity:
68.35% (401.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|526
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|68K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Passive Retirement:
More than 10% average return per month with minimal drawdown.
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