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Adrian Lara Carrasco

Bot Pulse Trading

Adrian Lara Carrasco
Adrian Lara Carrasco

Adrian Lara Carrasco

4.8 (11)
Hi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
26 products 2 signals 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 112
Profit Trades:
1 658 (53.27%)
Loss Trades:
1 454 (46.72%)
Best trade:
12 110.74 USD
Worst trade:
-4 282.50 USD
Gross Profit:
449 593.22 USD (2 013 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-441 773.39 USD (1 640 887 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 066.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 291.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.59%
Max deposit load:
63.86%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
2 437 (78.31%)
Short Trades:
675 (21.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
271.17 USD
Average Loss:
-303.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-3 845.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 291.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.02%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 823.21 USD
Maximal:
24 620.75 USD (19.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.85% (21 344.52 USD)
By Equity:
10.52% (11 008.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 641
USDJPY 483
XAUUSD 472
GDAXI 469
WS30 461
GBPUSD 257
EURUSD 189
SP500 113
GBPJPY 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX -22K
USDJPY -4.7K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 5.3K
WS30 14K
GBPUSD -3.8K
EURUSD 989
SP500 3.1K
GBPJPY -1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 106K
USDJPY 6.2K
XAUUSD 157K
GDAXI 88K
WS30 1.8K
GBPUSD -2.2K
EURUSD 2.3K
SP500 15K
GBPJPY -2.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 110.74 USD
Worst trade: -4 283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 066.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 845.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.97 × 147
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.66 × 2347
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Only investigation porpouse
No reviews
2025.08.03 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 20:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 136 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.10 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.03 08:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.31 20:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.30 21:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.30 16:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.29 21:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.27 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.27 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.27 10:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.21 21:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.29 00:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.26 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.25 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.25 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.25 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bot Pulse Trading
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
108K
USD
89
93%
3 112
53%
97%
1.01
2.51
USD
20%
1:200
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