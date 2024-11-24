- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 112
Profit Trades:
1 658 (53.27%)
Loss Trades:
1 454 (46.72%)
Best trade:
12 110.74 USD
Worst trade:
-4 282.50 USD
Gross Profit:
449 593.22 USD (2 013 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-441 773.39 USD (1 640 887 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 066.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 291.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.59%
Max deposit load:
63.86%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
2 437 (78.31%)
Short Trades:
675 (21.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
271.17 USD
Average Loss:
-303.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-3 845.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 291.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.02%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 823.21 USD
Maximal:
24 620.75 USD (19.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.85% (21 344.52 USD)
By Equity:
10.52% (11 008.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|641
|USDJPY
|483
|XAUUSD
|472
|GDAXI
|469
|WS30
|461
|GBPUSD
|257
|EURUSD
|189
|SP500
|113
|GBPJPY
|27
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|-22K
|USDJPY
|-4.7K
|XAUUSD
|16K
|GDAXI
|5.3K
|WS30
|14K
|GBPUSD
|-3.8K
|EURUSD
|989
|SP500
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|106K
|USDJPY
|6.2K
|XAUUSD
|157K
|GDAXI
|88K
|WS30
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|SP500
|15K
|GBPJPY
|-2.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12 110.74 USD
Worst trade: -4 283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 066.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 845.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.97 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.66 × 2347
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
Only investigation porpouse
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
108K
USD
USD
89
93%
3 112
53%
97%
1.01
2.51
USD
USD
20%
1:200