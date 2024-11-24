- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 642
Bénéfice trades:
906 (55.17%)
Perte trades:
736 (44.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 865.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-4 282.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
190 459.53 USD (753 993 pips)
Perte brute:
-176 146.41 USD (609 448 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (1 066.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
20 291.79 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
85.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
63.14%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
32
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.67
Longs trades:
1 224 (74.54%)
Courts trades:
418 (25.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
8.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
210.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-239.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 198.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 291.04 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-8.04%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13 823.21 USD
Maximal:
21 344.18 USD (19.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.85% (21 344.52 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.52% (11 008.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|296
|USDJPY
|290
|GBPUSD
|255
|GDAXI
|229
|WS30
|210
|XAUUSD
|188
|EURUSD
|168
|GBPJPY
|6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|-3.3K
|USDJPY
|9.6K
|GBPUSD
|-3.5K
|GDAXI
|5.2K
|WS30
|3.4K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|-502
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|55K
|USDJPY
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|GDAXI
|64K
|WS30
|-438
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|3.3K
|GBPJPY
|-918
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5 865.66 USD
Pire transaction: -4 283 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 066.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 198.89 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.02 × 139
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.66 × 2326
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.57 × 23
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.95 × 55
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.39 × 33
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.51 × 295
Premium Ticaret Sinyalimizle Finansal Potansiyelinizi Açığa Çıkarın!
Ticaret oyununuza seviye atlatmaya ve finansal piyasalarda benzersiz bir başarı elde etmeye hazır mısınız? Daha fazla aramayın! Özel ticaret sinyalimiz, sektör uzmanları tarafından titizlikle hazırlanmış olup, size en doğru ve zamanında içgörüler sunar. İşte ticaret sinyalimizin her kuruşa değer olmasının nedenleri:
• Hassasiyet ve Doğruluk: Sinyalimiz, en son algoritmalar ve derinlemesine piyasa analizi temel alınarak oluşturulmuştur ve size en doğru ve güvenilir bilgileri sağlar.
• Gerçek Zamanlı Güncellemeler: Anında bildirimler ve gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerle önde kalın, doğru zamanda bilinçli kararlar almanızı sağlar.
• Uzman Görüşleri: Finansal piyasalarda başarıya ulaşmış deneyimli tüccar ve analistlerin uzmanlığından yararlanın.
• Kapsamlı Analiz: Teknik göstergeler, trend tahminleri ve risk yönetimi stratejileri dahil olmak üzere ayrıntılı piyasa analizine erişim sağlayın.
• Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar: Premium ticaret sinyalimizle portföylerini dönüştürmüş başarılı tüccarların topluluğuna katılın.
Bu fırsatı kaçırmayın, kârınızı maksimize edin ve finansal hedeflerinize ulaşın. Şimdi abone olun ve başarılı bir ticaret yolculuğuna ilk adımı atın!
Ticaret Yaptığımız Semboller:
- EUR/USD
- GBP/USD
- USD/JPY
- XAU/USD
- NASDAQ
- US30 / DOWJONES
- DAX / GER40
Ayarlamak istediğiniz başka bir şey varsa bana bildirmekten çekinmeyin!
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
USD
114K
USD
USD
44
87%
1 642
55%
85%
1.08
8.72
USD
USD
20%
1:200