Adrian Lara Carrasco

Bot Pulse Trading VIP

Adrian Lara Carrasco
0 avis
Fiabilité
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 14%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 642
Bénéfice trades:
906 (55.17%)
Perte trades:
736 (44.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 865.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-4 282.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
190 459.53 USD (753 993 pips)
Perte brute:
-176 146.41 USD (609 448 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (1 066.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
20 291.79 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
85.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
63.14%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
32
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.67
Longs trades:
1 224 (74.54%)
Courts trades:
418 (25.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
8.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
210.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-239.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 198.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 291.04 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-8.04%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13 823.21 USD
Maximal:
21 344.18 USD (19.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.85% (21 344.52 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.52% (11 008.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NDX 296
USDJPY 290
GBPUSD 255
GDAXI 229
WS30 210
XAUUSD 188
EURUSD 168
GBPJPY 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NDX -3.3K
USDJPY 9.6K
GBPUSD -3.5K
GDAXI 5.2K
WS30 3.4K
XAUUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPJPY -502
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NDX 55K
USDJPY 13K
GBPUSD -2.1K
GDAXI 64K
WS30 -438
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 3.3K
GBPJPY -918
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5 865.66 USD
Pire transaction: -4 283 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 066.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 198.89 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.02 × 139
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.66 × 2326
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.57 × 23
Swissquote-Server
2.95 × 55
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.39 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.51 × 295
14 plus...
Premium Ticaret Sinyalimizle Finansal Potansiyelinizi Açığa Çıkarın!


Ticaret oyununuza seviye atlatmaya ve finansal piyasalarda benzersiz bir başarı elde etmeye hazır mısınız? Daha fazla aramayın! Özel ticaret sinyalimiz, sektör uzmanları tarafından titizlikle hazırlanmış olup, size en doğru ve zamanında içgörüler sunar. İşte ticaret sinyalimizin her kuruşa değer olmasının nedenleri:

Hassasiyet ve Doğruluk: Sinyalimiz, en son algoritmalar ve derinlemesine piyasa analizi temel alınarak oluşturulmuştur ve size en doğru ve güvenilir bilgileri sağlar.

Gerçek Zamanlı Güncellemeler: Anında bildirimler ve gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerle önde kalın, doğru zamanda bilinçli kararlar almanızı sağlar.

Uzman Görüşleri: Finansal piyasalarda başarıya ulaşmış deneyimli tüccar ve analistlerin uzmanlığından yararlanın.

Kapsamlı Analiz: Teknik göstergeler, trend tahminleri ve risk yönetimi stratejileri dahil olmak üzere ayrıntılı piyasa analizine erişim sağlayın.

Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar: Premium ticaret sinyalimizle portföylerini dönüştürmüş başarılı tüccarların topluluğuna katılın.

Bu fırsatı kaçırmayın, kârınızı maksimize edin ve finansal hedeflerinize ulaşın. Şimdi abone olun ve başarılı bir ticaret yolculuğuna ilk adımı atın!

Ticaret Yaptığımız Semboller:

  • EUR/USD
  • GBP/USD
  • USD/JPY
  • XAU/USD
  • NASDAQ
  • US30 / DOWJONES
  • DAX / GER40


Ayarlamak istediğiniz başka bir şey varsa bana bildirmekten çekinmeyin! 



Aucun avis
2025.08.03 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 20:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 136 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.10 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.03 08:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.31 20:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.30 21:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.30 16:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.29 21:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.27 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.27 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.27 10:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.21 21:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.29 00:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.26 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.25 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.25 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.25 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
