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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Good Vibrations
Thomas Albert Paul Prevot

Good Vibrations

Thomas Albert Paul Prevot
Thomas Albert Paul Prevot

Thomas Albert Paul Prevot

0 reviews
Reliability
177 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 113%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 474
Profit Trades:
3 864 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 610 (29.41%)
Best trade:
597.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 001.12 EUR
Gross Profit:
38 464.04 EUR (2 592 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 034.62 EUR (2 527 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (66.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 250.92 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
68.22%
Max deposit load:
37.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
2 743 (50.11%)
Short Trades:
2 731 (49.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.99 EUR
Average Profit:
9.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-437.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 582.81 EUR (19)
Monthly growth:
-7.03%
Annual Forecast:
-85.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
338.17 EUR
Maximal:
7 710.38 EUR (62.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.66% (7 710.38 EUR)
By Equity:
65.02% (2 765.68 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2203
NZDCAD 1929
AUDNZD 529
USDCAD 201
GBPCHF 179
BTCUSD 142
NZDUSD 130
XAUUSD 99
GBPUSD 48
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -2.9K
NZDCAD 5.1K
AUDNZD -258
USDCAD 1.7K
GBPCHF 2.1K
BTCUSD -220
NZDUSD 1.9K
XAUUSD 73
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD -75
AUDUSD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 69K
NZDCAD 67K
AUDNZD 880
USDCAD 3.8K
GBPCHF 7.2K
BTCUSD -59K
NZDUSD 9.3K
XAUUSD 4.6K
GBPUSD -36K
EURUSD -2.2K
AUDUSD 22
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.00 EUR
Worst trade: -1 001 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -437.16 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 2
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.17 × 12
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Coinexx-Demo
0.24 × 75
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.31 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.39 × 393
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
220 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
*For entertainment purpose only*
No reviews
2026.07.15 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.01 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.31 12:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.08 03:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.28 12:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 10:52
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 14:22
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 13:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 12:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.25 23:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.25 22:59
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.23 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.22 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 04:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 09:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 20:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Good Vibrations
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
2.5K
EUR
177
98%
5 474
70%
68%
1.16
0.99
EUR
67%
1:500
Copy

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