- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 474
Profit Trades:
3 864 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 610 (29.41%)
Best trade:
597.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 001.12 EUR
Gross Profit:
38 464.04 EUR (2 592 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 034.62 EUR (2 527 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (66.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 250.92 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
68.22%
Max deposit load:
37.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
2 743 (50.11%)
Short Trades:
2 731 (49.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.99 EUR
Average Profit:
9.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-437.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 582.81 EUR (19)
Monthly growth:
-7.03%
Annual Forecast:
-85.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
338.17 EUR
Maximal:
7 710.38 EUR (62.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.66% (7 710.38 EUR)
By Equity:
65.02% (2 765.68 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2203
|NZDCAD
|1929
|AUDNZD
|529
|USDCAD
|201
|GBPCHF
|179
|BTCUSD
|142
|NZDUSD
|130
|XAUUSD
|99
|GBPUSD
|48
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-2.9K
|NZDCAD
|5.1K
|AUDNZD
|-258
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|BTCUSD
|-220
|NZDUSD
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|73
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|-75
|AUDUSD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|69K
|NZDCAD
|67K
|AUDNZD
|880
|USDCAD
|3.8K
|GBPCHF
|7.2K
|BTCUSD
|-59K
|NZDUSD
|9.3K
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|GBPUSD
|-36K
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|AUDUSD
|22
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +597.00 EUR
Worst trade: -1 001 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -437.16 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.17 × 12
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.24 × 75
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.31 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.39 × 393
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
*For entertainment purpose only*
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
EUR
EUR
177
98%
5 474
70%
68%
1.16
0.99
EUR
EUR
67%
1:500