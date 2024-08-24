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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pacific Triple Play
Albert Hovhannisyan

Pacific Triple Play

Albert Hovhannisyan
Albert Hovhannisyan

Albert Hovhannisyan

  • Full Stack Web Developer at  https//bitprofit.am
  • Armenia
  • 126
BitProfit Signal Is An Automated Forex Trade Copy Service.
0 reviews
Reliability
172 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 57%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 662
Profit Trades:
1 983 (74.49%)
Loss Trades:
679 (25.51%)
Best trade:
1 939.01 USD
Worst trade:
-2 762.77 USD
Gross Profit:
16 155.53 USD (274 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 024.56 USD (140 671 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (25.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 718.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
38.17%
Max deposit load:
23.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
1 233 (46.32%)
Short Trades:
1 429 (53.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
8.15 USD
Average Loss:
-19.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-161.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 762.77 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
14.70%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.21 USD
Maximal:
2 846.13 USD (34.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.39% (2 843.63 USD)
By Equity:
33.17% (1 843.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 788
AUDCAD 579
GBPCAD 492
EURSGD 193
AUDNZD 145
EURCAD 145
GBPAUD 97
XAUUSD 63
EURUSD 48
EURAUD 25
GBPUSD 24
EURGBP 18
EURCHF 15
GBPCHF 14
EURBND_Z4 7
USDCAD 5
CHFJPY 3
AUDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 460
AUDCAD 579
GBPCAD -514
EURSGD 837
AUDNZD 100
EURCAD 699
GBPAUD -383
XAUUSD 567
EURUSD 446
EURAUD 35
GBPUSD 302
EURGBP -49
EURCHF 14
GBPCHF -1
EURBND_Z4 -100
USDCAD 13
CHFJPY 95
AUDCHF 32
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 48K
AUDCAD 51K
GBPCAD 5.5K
EURSGD 4.2K
AUDNZD 12K
EURCAD 3.8K
GBPAUD 5.4K
XAUUSD 4.2K
EURUSD 2.1K
EURAUD 453
GBPUSD 817
EURGBP 514
EURCHF 1.2K
GBPCHF -5.1K
EURBND_Z4 -90
USDCAD 47
CHFJPY 458
AUDCHF 129
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 939.01 USD
Worst trade: -2 763 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 23
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
ICMarkets-Live11
0.17 × 12
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.18 × 11
Coinexx-Demo
0.19 × 75
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.54 × 870
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.59 × 488
228 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.28 22:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 02:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.25 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 20:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.13 12:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 631 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 09:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 18:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 18:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 593 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.06 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 09:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 593 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.22 09:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.21 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.16 03:25
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.12 18:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 05:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.16 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.14 22:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pacific Triple Play
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
172
27%
2 662
74%
38%
1.24
1.18
USD
34%
1:500
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