- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 662
Profit Trades:
1 983 (74.49%)
Loss Trades:
679 (25.51%)
Best trade:
1 939.01 USD
Worst trade:
-2 762.77 USD
Gross Profit:
16 155.53 USD (274 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 024.56 USD (140 671 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (25.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 718.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
38.17%
Max deposit load:
23.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
1 233 (46.32%)
Short Trades:
1 429 (53.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
8.15 USD
Average Loss:
-19.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-161.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 762.77 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
14.70%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.21 USD
Maximal:
2 846.13 USD (34.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.39% (2 843.63 USD)
By Equity:
33.17% (1 843.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|788
|AUDCAD
|579
|GBPCAD
|492
|EURSGD
|193
|AUDNZD
|145
|EURCAD
|145
|GBPAUD
|97
|XAUUSD
|63
|EURUSD
|48
|EURAUD
|25
|GBPUSD
|24
|EURGBP
|18
|EURCHF
|15
|GBPCHF
|14
|EURBND_Z4
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|460
|AUDCAD
|579
|GBPCAD
|-514
|EURSGD
|837
|AUDNZD
|100
|EURCAD
|699
|GBPAUD
|-383
|XAUUSD
|567
|EURUSD
|446
|EURAUD
|35
|GBPUSD
|302
|EURGBP
|-49
|EURCHF
|14
|GBPCHF
|-1
|EURBND_Z4
|-100
|USDCAD
|13
|CHFJPY
|95
|AUDCHF
|32
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|48K
|AUDCAD
|51K
|GBPCAD
|5.5K
|EURSGD
|4.2K
|AUDNZD
|12K
|EURCAD
|3.8K
|GBPAUD
|5.4K
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|EURAUD
|453
|GBPUSD
|817
|EURGBP
|514
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|-5.1K
|EURBND_Z4
|-90
|USDCAD
|47
|CHFJPY
|458
|AUDCHF
|129
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 939.01 USD
Worst trade: -2 763 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 23
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.17 × 12
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.18 × 11
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.19 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.46 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.54 × 870
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.59 × 488
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
USD
8.6K
USD
USD
172
27%
2 662
74%
38%
1.24
1.18
USD
USD
34%
1:500