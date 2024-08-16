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Andrii Soma

PhD Andzrej

Andrii Soma
Andrii Soma

Andrii Soma

5 (12)
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5 products 10 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
103 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 192%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 698
Profit Trades:
3 536 (52.79%)
Loss Trades:
3 162 (47.21%)
Best trade:
1 430.08 USD
Worst trade:
-687.52 USD
Gross Profit:
69 238.24 USD (42 172 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58 970.42 USD (45 607 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (1 258.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 679.74 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
47.46%
Max deposit load:
22.44%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
3 586 (53.54%)
Short Trades:
3 112 (46.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
19.58 USD
Average Loss:
-18.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-639.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 472.04 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.96%
Annual Forecast:
-36.87%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 547.91 USD
Maximal:
3 935.55 USD (27.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.88% (3 832.52 USD)
By Equity:
52.64% (2 870.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 2198
XAUUSD 1898
BTCUSD 972
US30 779
US500 565
DE40 286
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -431
XAUUSD 15K
BTCUSD -672
US30 -1.5K
US500 -1K
DE40 -964
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -74K
XAUUSD 750K
BTCUSD -3M
US30 -895K
US500 -23K
DE40 -191K
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 430.08 USD
Worst trade: -688 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 258.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -639.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.94 × 17
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
11.18 × 189
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  1. April 30th, 2026: switched to a single chart EA written by myself.
  2. Removed ORB
https://ea.somatrade.org/
No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.26 12:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 00:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 00:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.02 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.02 00:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.29 15:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.29 14:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.29 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.28 21:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.28 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.23 17:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 09:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 480 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PhD Andzrej
30 USD per month
192%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
103
98%
6 698
52%
47%
1.17
1.53
USD
70%
1:500
Copy

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