- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 698
Profit Trades:
3 536 (52.79%)
Loss Trades:
3 162 (47.21%)
Best trade:
1 430.08 USD
Worst trade:
-687.52 USD
Gross Profit:
69 238.24 USD (42 172 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58 970.42 USD (45 607 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (1 258.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 679.74 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
47.46%
Max deposit load:
22.44%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
3 586 (53.54%)
Short Trades:
3 112 (46.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
19.58 USD
Average Loss:
-18.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-639.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 472.04 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.96%
Annual Forecast:
-36.87%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 547.91 USD
Maximal:
3 935.55 USD (27.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.88% (3 832.52 USD)
By Equity:
52.64% (2 870.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|2198
|XAUUSD
|1898
|BTCUSD
|972
|US30
|779
|US500
|565
|DE40
|286
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-431
|XAUUSD
|15K
|BTCUSD
|-672
|US30
|-1.5K
|US500
|-1K
|DE40
|-964
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-74K
|XAUUSD
|750K
|BTCUSD
|-3M
|US30
|-895K
|US500
|-23K
|DE40
|-191K
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 430.08 USD
Worst trade: -688 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 258.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -639.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.94 × 17
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|11.18 × 189
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
- April 30th, 2026: switched to a single chart EA written by myself.
- Removed ORB
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
192%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
103
98%
6 698
52%
47%
1.17
1.53
USD
USD
70%
1:500